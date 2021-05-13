PELETIER — Racing returns to Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway on Saturday night where the Solid Rock Carriers Fast Five Late Model Series will headline the Croatan Spring Jam.
Jared Fryar will go for his second Late Model win of the season at BWCCS and keep his hopes of winning the $10,000 bonus for sweeping the series alive. However, Fryar will once again face tough competition with Zach Lightfoot returning while track regulars such as Chris Burns, Brandon Clements, Dylan Newsome, Tyler Horne and others look for their first wins of the season.
The 100-lap Late Model race will headline a full card of racing which also features the Battlefield Tire Pros Mini Stocks, Invida Financial Network Bombers, Street Stocks, U-CARs, Champ Karts, Legends and Jr. Mini Cups.
Fryar was the most recent Late Model winner, with his lone Carteret County Speedway win taking place on April 3.
The Battlefield Tire Pros Mini Stock division has seen two different winners in two races – Zac Reimer and Travis Miller.
In Street Stock competition, Tyler Smith is the lone winner on the season.
The Invida Financial Network Bomber class has seen three different winners in three races – Andrew Warner, Ricky Heigl and Duane Walker.
Chase Singletary is the most recent Legends winner, joining Brenton Irving in that division as drivers who have won in 2021.
Curtis Lanier and Steve Lanier each have victories in the U-CAR division.
Sean Wales is undefeated in 2021 in the Champ Kart division, as is Adam Mattice in the Jr. Mini Cup class.
The Croatan Spring Jam will go green at 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Prior to racing, fans will have an opportunity to meet the drivers competing in the race during a pre-race meet-and-greet session at 5 p.m. Grandstands will open at 4 p.m. for qualifying. The National Anthem, which will be performed prior to the green flag, will be sung by U.S. Air Force veteran Dolly Witt.
Tickets are $15 for adults, while kids 10 and under are admitted free. Camping and trackside spots are available and can be reserved by calling the speedway office at 252-436-7223.
For more information about Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com, “like” Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter and Instagram.
