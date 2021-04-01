OCEAN — The Croatan girls soccer team’s one-sided season continued Monday with an 8-0 blanking of Richlands at home.
The Cougars (4-0) still haven’t given up a goal this season, all the while scoring a combined 29 goals. In fact, the Cougars have only seen four opposing shotsw on goals.
Three of those came against Richlands (3-1), which was undefeated before Croatan knocked it out of the first-place tie in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. The Cougars lead at 3-0 with Dixon (2-0-1) in second and Richlands third.
The Cougars are ranked No. 7 statewide in the 2A classification per MaxPreps.com.
Senior striker Logan Howard scored four goals against the Wildcats. She also dished two assists, giving her a team-high 10 goals and four assists this season.
Haley Cousins, Cora Taylor and Emma Brubaker scored a goal apiece. Taylor also tallied two assists, while Gwen O’Brien and Cousins each had one.
Keeper Caroline McAloon made the three stops in the net. The junior had only been forced to make one save before, in an 8-0 win over Havelock on March 15.
Croatan doesn’t play again until after spring break, at home against East Carteret (2-2-1) on Monday, April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.