MOREHEAD CITY — The goal for a group of 135 runners last weekend was to “crush yourself before you stuff yourself.”
The annual Turkey Burner at the Sports Center of Morehead City helped them do just that with an approximately 3-mile run paired with a circuit of heart-pumping exercises on the morning of Thanksgiving Day.
Engaging in rigorous exercise is not uncommon for the food-centric holiday. A similar event has been held annually at the Sports Center for some time.
“We’ve done a Thanksgiving workout since I’ve been here, about 6 years now,” race director Grant Kelley said. “Four years ago, we made it an official event, The Turkey Burner, when one of the athletes I work with had a senior project of starting a food pantry.”
The goal then remains the goal now, to use the race to raise funds for worthy organizations and goals. This year, the race raised $3,000, $2,500 of which went to Operation Christmas Cheer and $250 apiece to the West Carteret ROTC – a regular source of volunteers for the club – and the West Carteret Food Pantry.
“It keeps growing every year,” Kelley said. “It would have kept that trend this year without the pandemic. It’s kind of cool, though, we’ll still be able to give the same money we raised last year despite the effects of the pandemic. We’ll adopt as many ‘angels’ (from Operation Christmas Cheer) as we can and help them have a great Christmas.”
The 2019 event attracted 190 participants, but the drop in participation wasn’t as noticeable during a year in which in-person races were altogether wiped out by COVID-19.
“A lot of people were happy to have it,” Kelley said. “It’s become a Thanksgiving tradition for a lot of them. There’s a lot of events that have been canceled locally and across the country, so I was glad we could provide something. I think fitness is a huge part of physical and mental health, and I think if you want to work out, you should have an opportunity to work out.”
Typically, the HIIT-like circuit of exercises involves equipment, but in light of the pandemic, the race relied instead on non-contact exercises.
“This year, we decided not to use any equipment,” Kelley said, “and just relied on body weight exercises, like lunges, the broad jump, squats, pushups, just different cardio exercises to keep the heart rate up.”
