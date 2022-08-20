BEAUFORT — For fans at the East Carteret football game on Friday, the lightning delay at the end must have been confusing.
The Mariners were leading 34-7 with 6:07 on the clock when the athletic trainer’s app alerted her that lightning was too close for the game to continue safely. Normally, a game that far apart in score with so little time left would have resulted in a quick agreement between both coaches to end it prematurely with the score as is.
However, East coach B.J. Frazier and Swansboro coach Shea Townsend agreed to take the prescribed 30-minute delay and see if the lightning would clear. After the 30 minutes, conditions hadn’t changed and the game was called.
For Frazier, the delay wasn’t an inconvenience he was unwilling to afford his coaching contemporary.
“As a coach, I supported his decision on not calling the game,” Frazier said. “You want to show your kids that you want to fight.”
What made Friday night extraordinary is that Townsend’s wife, Paige, was preparing to go into labor with the couple’s third child.
“It could happen anytime,” Townsend said. “It’s pretty exciting. I keep checking my watch to see if I have gotten any texts or calls.”
It would have been easy for Townsend to head home when the lightning delay hit or defer the delay altogether, but it was important for the second-year coach to lead by example to his players.
“He’s showing those guys, I’m willing to wait with you,” Frazier said. “He doesn’t want them to quit, so he isn’t either. He’s committed to his family and his team, and I thought he made the right decision tonight.”
“It’s a tough position as a coach,” Townsend added, “I could be inconveniencing everyone here right now, but I’m never going to send a message to my kids that I’m just going to quit on a dime.”
The two head coaches spent a large part of the delay speaking privately on the field. Both are 2006 high school graduates.
“We’ve had a good relationship for a while,” Townsend said. “We’re very like-minded when it comes to offense and being outside-the-box creatively. As a young coach, I’m so appreciative of all the help he’s given me.”
Both coaches were celebrating big family changes. The East PA announcer alerted the fans at halftime that Frazier had recently married.
“Her name is Mary. She’s amazing,” Frazier said. “I out-punted my coverage with her. She’s a great woman and my life partner.”
