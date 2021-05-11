As the Charlotte Catholic football team beat Havelock on Saturday in the 3A final to win its fourth consecutive state championship, I was reminded of 2012.
It was in that year I was first made aware of the nontraditional school controversy in the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
Legendary News & Observer prep sports editor Tim Stevens then reported on six Rowan County schools proposing a change to the NCHSAA constitution to ban non-boarding parochial schools Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh), Bishop McGuinness (Kernersville) and Charlotte Catholic from the organization.
The NCHSAA was obligated to allow its membership to vote on any issue requested by six member schools. The referendum was at the request of Salisbury, North Rowan, East Rowan, South Rowan, West Rowan and China Grove Carson.
Charlotte Catholic had been a member of the NCHSAA for more than 50 years at that point. Bishop McGuinness and Cardinal Gibbons were in, dropped out and rejoined the association in 2005.
A four-point letter from Salisbury explained the rationale for changing the constitution to exclude the non-boarding parochial schools.
1) The schools had no geographical boundaries.
2) The schools did not have to admit students who were unable to participate in athletics and therefore had a higher percentage of their enrollment who were potential athletes.
3) The schools could admit students based on athletic performance.
4) The schools could appeal eligibility requirements about transfers to the NCHSAA.
The vote required 75 percent of NCHSAA members – or 293 of the association’s 390 schools – to vote in favor in order for the amendment to pass.
The vote had 234 in favor of removing Cardinal Gibbons, Charlotte Catholic and Bishop McGuinness from the association. There were 51 schools that voted to allow them to remain, while 105 abstained.
Three things stood out to me then, and still do.
1) Championships.
Stevens noted Gibbons had won 34 state titles at that time and Catholic had won 21.
I thought those were eye-popping numbers then.
Here’s a suggestion: put on sunglasses, or squint really hard, ’cause I don’t want anyone to detach a retina when they see the updated numbers.
Cardinal Gibbons has won 73 state titles since 2005, while Charlotte Catholic has won 75 state titles in its history, with 63 of those coming since 2000.
I guess we’re just going to pretend this is normal?
It’s not hyperbole to suggest the vast majority of athletic programs in the state haven’t won conference championships at this rate during the same time period.
These two programs have combined to win 136 state titles in the past two decades.
For comparison sake, East Carteret and West Carteret have each been around for about 60 years and combined to win seven state titles.
Now that’s normal.
Why?
Because it’s extremely difficult to win a state championship … as it should be.
You’re not supposed to average 4.3 state titles per year for the past 17 years as Cardinal Gibbons has.
2) Geography & Population
Students at these schools had to meet geographical requirements if they lived in the county where the school is located, lived within a 25-mile radius of the school (or a distance established by the system) or were a member of a parochial church.
Stevens noted a 25-mile radius around Raleigh included eight other counties in addition to Wake County.
Yes, that’s right. Eight.
And these aren’t small-population counties.
If you use a population radius map tool, you’ll find the populations in a 25-mile radius around Raleigh and Charlotte are in the high six figures.
You’ll also find the populations in a 25-mile radius around Morehead City and Havelock are not in the high six figures.
Far from it.
3) Time.
Stevens noted that previously in November 1985, seven schools asked the NCHSAA to remove Charlotte Catholic from its membership over concerns with geographic boundaries. In May 1986, with a three-fourths majority needed, 54 percent of member schools voted for change while 46 percent were against.
Wait.
So, we’ve been dealing with this issue for over 35 years, and we’re still dealing with it.
On the Bishop McGuinness girls basketball website ladyvillainsbasketball.com – the team won nine straight state titles from 2006 to 2014 in its first nine years in the NCHSAA – it has a section devoted to “Catholic Schools in the NCHSAA And Other Articles.”
It consists of more than a dozen newspaper stories dating back to 2006 detailing the controversy and criticism of these three non-boarding parochial athletic programs.
The page suggests that when you win at the rate of these schools, it’s only natural to receive criticism.
Perhaps.
But when you win at an astronomical rate and do so under different guidelines, perhaps criticism is warranted.
