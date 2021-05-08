BURGAW — East Carteret baseball fans haven’t witnessed much drama so far in the early season.
After taking an 18-1 win over Richlands in the opener, the Mariners beat Heide Trask 14-5 on Tuesday and walloped Pender 23-5 on Wednesday.
The Beaufort club has outscored its first three opponents 55-11 and outhit them 42-19 while batting .462.
East (3-0) has been no slouch on the base paths either, swiping 32 bags in three games, including 16 against Pender (0-3).
Bennie Brooks and Shamel Baker each had three in that contest. Brooks has eight stolen bases this season.
Brooks went 3-of-5 versus Pender with a double and three runs. He is one of five Mariners hitting above .500 after three games.
Baker had two hits, including a double, and scored four runs.
Adam McIntosh has led the way at the plate this year, hitting a smoking .727. He went 3-of-5 with a triple, two RBIs and a run against the Patriots.
Brody Nelson and Thomas Wallace each went 2-of-2 with Wallace adding a double, two RBIs and three runs and Jacob Nelson contributing two RBIs and two runs.
Wallace is hitting .625 and Nelson .500.
The two Jacobs had three RBIs apiece with Nelson hitting an inside-the-park home run and registering three RBIs and Jacob Gillikin tallying two hits and two runs.
Mason Rose took the win on the mound, striking out four and allowing two runs on three hits in two innings.
Rose went 2-of-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run against Trask (2-1). He is hitting .556 this season.
McIntosh went 3-of-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, and Brooks went 3-of-5 with a triple and three runs.
Tyler Williford went 2-of-3 with two runs, while Jacob Nelson and Max Bernauer each had a hit.
Brody Nelson earned the pitching win, striking out one and giving up three earned runs on seven hits in five innings.
The Mariners will next host Southwest Onslow on Tuesday. The Stallions have gone 2-1 and outscored their opponents 40-10.
