WILSON — The Croatan boys tennis team fell to Fike 6-0 in the first round of the 3A dual team state playoffs on Wednesday.
The Cougars ended their season 14-3 overall. They were seeded No. 12 in the 3A east bracket after finishing second in the 3A Coastal Conference.
Fike (18-1) was seeded No. 5 in the playoffs after winning the 3A Quad County Conference. The Demons will go on to face No. 4 Cape Fear (13-0) in the second round on Tuesday.
Only the singles round was played in the match, as Fike’s lead was strong enough to hold against a doubles swing. Only one spot was contested with a tiebreaker set, with Croatan’s Ian Balog at No. 4 losing 6-1, 5-7, 10-6 to Zachary Hill.
Two other matchups were closely contested, with Lane Hartman at No. 2 losing to Hatten Gore 6-4, 7-3 and Jack Melton at No. 6 losing to Brayden Jones 7-5, 6-3.
Croatan’s dual team season is over, but it still had individuals competing in the 3A east regional meet on Friday and Saturday this week. Singles netters Ty Nickson and Jack Balog and doubles pair Hartman and Melton all earned regional berths from the Coastal tournament.
Here are results of the match:
Fike 6, Croatan 0
Singles
No. 1: Snyder Pearson (F) def. Ty Nickson (C), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2: Hatten Gore (F) def. Lane Hartman (C), 6-4, 7-3.
No. 3: Dylan Skinner (F) def. Jack Balog (C), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4: Zachary Hill (F) def. Ian Balog (C), 6-1, 5-7 (10-6).
No. 5: Cian Bonner (F) def. Ryan Dweikat (C), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 6: Brayden Jones (F) def. Jack Melton (C), 7-5, 6-3.
