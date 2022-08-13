MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret features an up-and-coming squad on the boys side of the cross country program.
The Patriots return nearly every runner from a fifth-place regional squad that was full of underclassmen.
“We’re pretty excited,” Larry Lewis said as he enters his third year as the girls coach. “We didn’t lose much from our top seven. We think we can have a good year.”
Much wasn’t expected of West last year when it lined up to start the 3A regional race after finishing third in the Coastal Conference, but the team exceeded expectations with a fifth-place finish.
“Last year at the beginning, I thought we had a lot of work to do,” Lewis said. “And by the end of the year, we had made it to states. I feel more confident this year than I did last year.”
Chance McCubbin led the way for the team at the 133-runner regional meet with a 12th-place time of 17 minutes, 11 seconds. He was the lone freshman and one of just five underclassmen in the top 20.
Fellow freshman Seth Nelson took 27th in 18:02. Nelson is leaning toward concentrating on soccer this fall.
The Patriots have received a summer gift in the form of Jake Knight. He transferred from Bandys after taking 48th in the 128-runner 2A west regional in 19:23 as a freshman.
“He’s looked really good in all the summer workouts,’ Lewis said. “He’s been our No. 1 runner in two time trials. He’s been a very welcome addition.”
Hunter Guthrie and Landon Gray return for their senior seasons. Guthrie placed 30th in 18:04 and Landon Gray took 44th in 18:40 at the regional meet.
“We’re leaning on them and their experience, their work ethic,” Lewis said. “They’ve done well in the past.”
Carter Bass, who finished 35th in 18:14 at the regional, and Sandlin Nowell, 73rd in 19:42, also return.
Luciano Votta has been the standout among a strong freshman group.
The West girls are in rebuilding mode.
The Patriots started last year’s league title meet aiming for their 19th consecutive league title. Croatan was going for its ninth in a row, with eight of those coming in the 2A classification before realignment moved school up to 3A.
The Cougars ultimately brought an end to the Patriots’ longtime streak, winning by 10 points, 38 to 48. West actually had more runners finish in the top 10 than Croatan, putting four to their rival’s three.
However, those top four runners are no longer with the team.
“We lost a lot on the girls side,” Shelton Mayo said as he enters his 21st year as coach. “It’s probably 10-plus years since we’ve had a rebuild quite like this on the girls side. Hopefully we can make it to states. We have our work cut out for us.”
Ryan Germain gave the Patriots their last top-20 runner at the conference championship meet, taking 17th in 22:46. Elaina Sherline finished 21st in 23:40, and Caroline Dickinson took 24th in 24:02.
Each of those runners return.
“Ryan is looking like one of our top runners right now, and Elaina and Caroline both did well last year,” Mayo said.
West will face a stiff test in the Coastal Conference matching up with Croatan, Swansboro and Dixon.
“Croatan looks like the team to beat, Swansboro had five really strong girls last year who were underclassmen, and Dixon had two to three top talents,” Mayo said. “I’m going to say this is the toughest our conference has looked in some time.”
The Patriots will start the season on Friday, Aug. 19 at Croatan for the “HWY 24 Light Up the Night” race. Races will begin at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.