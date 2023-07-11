Walker Jenkins joined elite company last weekend, becoming the fifth high school player from North Carolina selected with one of the top five picks in the Major League Baseball Draft.
He joined Whiteville’s MacKenzie Gore (No. 3 in 2017, San Diego Padres), Athens Drive’s Josh Hamilton (No. 1 in 1999, Tampa Bay Devil Rays East Carteret’s Brien Taylor (No. 1 in 1991, New York Yankees) and Smithfield-Selma’s Barry Foote (No. 3 in 1970, Montreal Expos).
Jenkins was picked by the Minnesota Twins with the fifth pick.
The South Brunswick star hit .417 with an on-base percentage of .632 as a senior. He stole 11 bases and scored 33 runs to help the Cougars finish 14-10 and reach the third round of the 3A state playoffs.
Croatan and West Carteret fans got to see plenty of the two-time N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year over the last two seasons.
South Brunswick beat Croatan 4-1 and West Carteret 13-1 in last year’s state playoffs on its way to a 25-5 record and a state runner-up finish.
Jenkins went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run versus Croatan and went 1-for-1 with a stolen base against West Carteret.
South Brunswick played Croatan twice this past season, winning 15-5 and 12-2. Jenkins went 2-for-4 with three runs in the 15-5 victory.
The 6-foot-3 center fielder went 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs in an 11-3 triumph over West Carteret in an Easter tournament at Big Rock Stadium.
Over the course of his career, Jenkins hit .471, with 23 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 61 RBIs, 107 runs and 47 stolen bases in 72 games. He walked 66 times and had only 19 strikeouts.
He joins other high school players from the state who have gone in the top 10 of the draft.
Those include North Davidson’s Austin Beck (No. 6 in 2017, Oakland A’s), South Caldwell’s Madison Bumgarner (No. 10 in 2007, San Francisco Giants), T.C. Roberson’s Cameron Maybin (No. 10 in 2005, Detroit Tigers), New Hanover’s Trot Nixon (No. 7 in 1993, Boston Red Sox), Whiteville’s Patrick Lennon (No. 8 in 1986, Seattle Mariners) and Ben L. Smith’s Mike Nunn (No. 9 in 1967, Los Angeles Angels).
Jenkins will also look to join a growing number of former eastern North Carolina high school standouts who went on to star in Major League Baseball.
Those include Perquimans’ Jim “Catfish” Hunter, Williamston’s Gaylord Perry, Williamston’s Jim Perry, Snow Hill’s Jim Ray Hart and Tarboro’s Mike Caldwell.
Carteret County high schools are also no strangers to producing Major League Baseball talent with West Carteret’s Lonnie Chisenhall, Morehead City’s Ben Wade and Morehead City’s Jake Wade providing stellar moments in “The Show.”
