MOREHEAD CITY — Due South Capt. Mark Chambers had to borrow a few sailfish flags two weeks ago when a regular day of fishing turned into a legendary day on the water.
The Morehead City-raised captain pulled in a jaw-dropping 11 sailfish on Tuesday, Oct. 27, matching the unofficial Crystal Coast record for a single-day haul of the billfish. He pulled into port proudly waving 11 white flags with blue sailfish in the center, signaling the special catch to other boats.
The next night, he pulled into port with 12 more flags.
In what is undoubtedly the town’s first recorded back-to-back days of double-digit sailfish catches, Chambers and his mate Aaron Padrick reeled in 23 sailfish in 48 hours.
“It was pretty freaking cool,” Chambers said. “Sometimes in the Oregon Inlet, you get stuff like that, but not around here. The sailfish are usually through this time of year, but I don’t know if I’ve seen them in that great of numbers.”
The 40-year-old has fished his hometown’s waters and those of tropical locales, so he’s no stranger to racking up billfish, but to catch such a high number off his own waterfront is special.
“It’s one thing to go to Mexico and catch 10 or 20 or 30, but when you can do stuff like that in your own backyard, it means a lot more,” Chambers said.
The special two-day stretch began on that Tuesday, with Chambers chartering for a local group and targeting both sailfish and wahoo.
“It was just another day,” he said. “We set out and we caught a triple. We started getting wahoo, because I was open to catching whatever was out there. We got two more single sailfish, then a double. We had seven by 9:30 in the morning, then I started switching my wahoo sets over to sailfish.”
The boat didn’t get another until hooking another single sailfish around 12:30 p.m. Padrick put a wad of bait in the water and Chambers stayed on it, catching three more before the end of the fishing day.
On Wednesday, Oct. 28, chartering for a different local group, Chambers set out and targeted sailfish specifically, hoping to ride out his luck. He caught six by 10 a.m.
“Then there was just a black cloud over us,” Chambers said. “We were losing fish, couldn’t pull them up, we just couldn’t get it together. Finally, around 1:30 p.m., we caught No. 7, and then after that, we got a triple.”
With 10 in the bag, most anglers would have packed it up and gone home early and happy. Chambers knew he had matched the unofficial record of 11 sailfish the day before, but he wanted to try to break it.
“I knew we were going to fish until 5 p.m. at least and hope we got two more,” he said. “It was like 4:45 and we got a double to get 12. We were pretty pumped up on the way home, blasting Hank Williams Jr. and stuff. That’s my best two days in a row for billfish, hands down.”
The captain’s hot streak continued this past week with five sailfish on Tuesday and five more on Wednesday after taking a five-day layoff from fishing.
Chambers has been the captain of Due South for a little over two years, but he has 26 years experience as a mate and captain. Due South is ported in Morehead City along the waterfront.
