OCEAN — The Croatan boys lacrosse team went into a three-week break on a good note, beating Jordan 10-9 at home on April 1.
The Cougars (7-3 overall), playing their fifth 4A team this season, overcame a 4-0 deficit and a 6-5 Falcons (5-6) lead at halftime to capture their seventh win in eight games.
Matej Roth, Asher Denham and Graham Myers scored three goals apiece for the Cougars. Roth led in assists with five. Drew DeGeorge also scored a goal and Ethan Eifert dished one assist.
Croatan took 19 shots on goal in total and got assists for six of 10 goals. The team tallied 22 groundballs led by four apiece from Brian Griffing, Will Horrell and DeGeorge.
Horrell won 12 of his 21 faceoff attempts, and in the net, goalie Jackson Griffing tallied 12 saves.
Jordan’s leading scorers were Andrew Barron, Luke Dale and Sam Charles with two goals apiece. The Falcons were called for nine penalties in the game.
Croatan is on a long hiatus with spring break in the middle. It doesn’t play again until Friday, April 21 when First Flight comes to town.
That game will be a rematch from Croatan’s 10-9 overtime victory in Kill Devil Hills on March 21. The Cougars lead the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference by a game over the Nighthawks (4-1) with a 5-0 record.
