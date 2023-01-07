WILMINGTON — East Carteret traveled to Wilmington on Wednesday and suffered similar wrestling losses to Hoggard and Ashley.
The Mariners fell 78-4 to the Vikings and 78-6 to the Eagles.
East saw its record drop to 4-13 on the season.
Hoggard moved to 11-11 and Ashley to 12-3.
The Mariners gave up 11 forfeits in each match and suffered two losses by pin to each opponent.
Josiah Hynes was the lone East wrestler to come home with victories.
He took an 11-1 major decision over Hoggard’s Lucky Horrell (11-11) and pinned Ashley’s Jameo Conyers (0-2).
Hynes upped his record to 23-8.
Here are results of the matches:
Hoggard 78, East Carteret 4
106 – Corban Barton (H) win by forfeit.
113 – Mack Carson (H) win by forfeit.
120 – Kilbey Boone (H) win by forfeit.
126 – Collin Wright (H) win by forfeit.
132 – Levi Balaban (H) win by forfeit.
138 – Matthew Green (H) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) maj. dec. Lucky Horrell (H), 11-1.
152 – Tyler Horak (H) win by forfeit.
160 – Jude Moulton (H) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC).
170 – James Wright (H) pin Scottie Payton (EC).
182 – Julio Lema-Romano (H) win by forfeit.
195 – Pierce White (H) win by forfeit.
220 – Kelan Curl (H) win by forfeit.
285 – Asef Ismail (H) win by forfeit.
------------------
Ashley 78, East Carteret 6
106 – Noah Bowker (A) win by forfeit.
113 – Mason Winchell (A) win by forfeit.
120 – Noah Piper (A) win by forfeit.
126 – Jarrett Quinlan (A) pin Darius Jarvis (EC).
132 – Christopher Heppner (A) win by forfeit.
138 – Cooper Heppner (A) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Jameo Conyers (A).
152 – Blake Taylor (A) win by forfeit.
160 – Isaac Olvera (A) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC).
170 – Ethan Files (A) win by forfeit.
182 – Zackary Hall (A) win by forfeit.
195 – Nathan Hall (A) win by forfeit.
220 – Brandon Oliver (A) win by forfeit.
285 – Andrew Horrell (A) win by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.