MOREHEAD CITY — Most players would be happy to shoot 50% from anywhere on the floor.
Dylan McBride is nearly hitting that mark from the three-point line.
The West Carteret point guard has gone 36-for-73 from beyond the arc in his senior season to shoot 49%.
“It’s a lot different than last year,” he said. “Me and my dad go to the gym almost every single day for an hour, an hour and a half. We go to Cherry Point where I have the whole gym to myself.”
McBride’s father is a U.S. Marine.
Last year, McBride hit 32% from the three-point line, going 31-for-98. As a sophomore, he shot 21%, going 6-for-28.
“Last year, I worked on my shooting but not every single day,” he said. “I had a whole lot of homework last year, so this year as a senior, I have more free time.”
In addition to his shooting numbers showing his hard work in the gym, he has numbers showing his hard work in the classroom. McBride sports a 3.59 GPA.
“I want to be a dentist,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about that for about a year. I considered engineering before.”
McBride is trying to decide where to attend college in Colorado – his family is from nearby South Dakota – or continue his basketball career at William Peace University in Raleigh.
“I’m leaning toward playing basketball at William Peace,” he said. “If I can keep playing, I think I will. I love the game so much.”
Anyone watching McBride play Friday versus Swansboro would have guessed he was going to suit up one day for a college program.
He tied career highs with 23 points and six three-pointers in a crucial 78-53 win.
“It was really fun,” he said. “I started off 3-for-3. I was pretty excited. Those first two hit nothing but net, and I thought ‘I’ve got to keep shooting tonight.’”
The Patriots (12-3) handed Swansboro (12-2) just its second loss of the season and moved to 3-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference. They earned a 61-57 win over White Oak (12-4, 2-1 league) earlier in the week.
“We knew we had to beat those teams if we want a high seed in the playoffs,” McBride said. “We really want that. Practice was intense last week because we knew we had to win those at home. We know the games at White Oak and Swansboro will be tough ones to win.”
West now has the inside track to win its fifth straight league title. McBride can join just a handful of players in school history who have won three conference championships.
His improvement as a senior may help his team reach that goal.
He has raised his scoring average by nearly five points (9.0 to 13.8) and his assist average by 1.5 (3.2 to 4.7).
“I came into the season wanting to hit 80-90% from the free-throw line, 50-60% from two and 50% from three,” he said. “That three-point line is helping me out a lot right now. I’ve gotten more mature on the court. I’m not getting sped up as much, the game is slowing down for me, and I’m having a lot more fun with it.”
He made the varsity as a sophomore, averaging 4.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists to help West win a league title. The team advanced to the regional final for the first time in 36 years.
West repeated both runs last year in his junior campaign.
“It’s been really fun,” McBride said. “Traveling with my teammates, playing big games at home in front of all your friends and family. It’s been awesome.”
McBride’s grandparents have traveled from South Dakota to see him play in the regional final in each of the past two seasons.
Unfortunately, they’ve seen a couple of heartbreaking losses.
The Patriots held a 14-point lead with a minute to go in the third quarter in 2021 before Northwood rallied for a 72-69 overtime win. Last season, they missed 17 free throws and shot 51% from the line and fell 74-70 to Seventy-First.
“The first year, we’re up big with a just a few minutes left,” McBride said. “That was a sad one. And last year, we missed all those free throws, and that didn’t help much. I think about those games a whole lot.”
McBride said he would love to get back to the final four, and winning the conference crown would help with playoff seeding.
“I think we have a good chance to repeat,” he said. “Team chemistry has been awesome for the past week, and it’s getting better and better every game. Everyone is having fun right now.”
Here are a few of McBride’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Hacksaw Ridge.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Lincoln Lawyer.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Eminem.
Favorite Song: “Careless Whisper” by George Michael.
Favorite Book: “Can't Hurt Me” by David Goggins.
Favorite Team: Golden State Warriors.
Favorite Athlete: Payton Pritchard.
Favorite Vacation: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Favorite Hobby: Lifting weights.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” – Mahatma Gandhi.
Favorite Food: Fried shrimp.
Favorite Drink: Lemonade.
Favorite Restaurant: Musashi.
Favorite Season: Winter.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Beating Northwood to go to the Final Four last year.”
Favorite Teacher: Mrs. Lisa Wilkerson Hensley.
Favorite Sport: Basketball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Ice cold baths before games.
Favorite Website/App: YouTube.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Sportscenter.
Ideal Dinner Guest List (five people, living or dead): Kobe Bryant, Abraham Lincoln, Peyton Manning, Tim Tebow and Michael Jordan.
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse (five fellow West athletes, one West coach): Landon Millis, CW Bayer, Keegan Callahan, Jaden McBride, Justice Dade’El and Coach Kevin Jones.
Items For A Deserted Island (five): Satellite phone, gun, knife, water filter, flint striker.
