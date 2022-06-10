MOREHEAD CITY — The Marlins won back-to-back games for the first time this season Tuesday thanks to an offensive explosion.
Morehead City banged out 21 hits and scored 15 runs while holding the Asheboro Zookeepers to just one run.
The club evened its record to 4-4, having gone 3-1 in its last four after starting the season 1-3.
The winning streak was short-lived, however, as the Marlins bad fortune continued versus the Wilmington Sharks (6-4) on Thursday in a 9-5 loss.
Morehead City is 0-3 versus its Coastal Plain League East Division rival.
The home team fell behind 8-1 headed into the bottom of the sixth inning against the Sharks before scoring four runs in the frame to make it 8-5. The Marlins drew no closer.
Ben Watson (Elizabethtown College) extended his hit streak to eight games in the sixth with a double to score Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey).
Andrew Ciufo proved too much to handle for Marlins’ pitchers. The Georgetown slugger smacked two home runs and drove in five runs. Ciufo went 3-for-6 with three runs.
As impressive as his night was, it didn’t compare to Johnson’s versus the Zookeepers.
He earned the Coastal Plain League “Offensive Line of the Night” after going 5-for-7 with a home run, two doubles, six RBI and two runs.
Johnson hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning as his team jumped out to a 6-1 lead. He added a two-run double in the seventh and an RBI double in the ninth as the Marlins tacked on five runs to their 8-1 advantage.
In his second game in a Morehead City uniform, Gino D’Alessio (Quincy) put up a 4-for-5 line.
Mason Maners (Jacksonville State) hit a two-run blast in the sixth inning and is now batting .467 in his first four games with the black and blue.
Matt Lozovoy (California) took the win on the mound, giving up one run on three hits in five innings while striking out four and walking none.
Penn Sealey (Brunswick Community College), Brendan Bean (Pennsylvania), Trey Jernigan (Appalachian State) and Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) combined to pitch four shutout innings of relief, giving up just one hit and one walk while striking out five.
In the previous game – a 3-2 win over the Peninsula Pilots – the Marlins bullpen was also impressive, pitching five shutout innings, giving up just one hit and three walks while striking out seven.
Morehead City will next travel to Colonial Heights, Va. on Saturday night to take on the Tri-City Chili Peppers (7-3), then visit Wilmington on Monday to go up against the Sharks before going to Wilson on Tuesday to match up with the Tobs (7-3).
Here are results of the games:
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Sharks……....200 132 001 - 9 9 1
Marlins…......000 014 000 - 5 7 3
WP – Keele
LP – Absher
Sharks leading hitters: Ciufo 3-6 (2 HR, 2B), 5 RBI, 3 runs; Milam 1-2; Crenshaw 2-5 (2B), RBI, run; Bridges 1-4, RBI, run; Mongero 1-4, 2 runs; Mendolia 1-5, run.
Marlins leading hitters: Johnson 1-2, run; Watson 2-5 (2B), RBI, run; B. Miller 1-3, RBI; Z. Miller 1-4, RBI; Maners 1-4, run; D’Alessio 1-4 (2B), run.
------------------
Team R H E
Marlins….........101 402 205 - 15 21 0
Zookeepers.....001 000 000 - 1 4 0
WP – Lozovoy
LP – Osmond
Marlins leading hitters: D’Alessio 4-5, 2 runs; Johnson 5-7 (HR, 2 2B), 6 RBI, 2 runs; B. Miller 3-5, 2 RBI; Maners 2-4 (HR), 2 RBI, run; Tuffy 1-2, RBI, 2 runs; Becker 2-5 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Croom 1-3, 2 runs; McGowan 1-3; Z. Miller 1-4, 2 RBI; Watson 1-4 (2B), 3 runs.
Pilots leading hitters: Youngblood 1-3, run; Collins 1-2, RBI; Zarillo 1-4; Waddell 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.