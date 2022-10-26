MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret volleyball team advanced to the third round of the 3A state playoffs with a 3-0 home victory over Person (8-15) on Tuesday.
West (19-6) advanced to the second round with a 3-0 home triumph over Williams (15-10) on Saturday.
The Patriots will hit the road for its third-round contest, traveling to Hunt in Wilson on Thursday. Hunt (22-4) also sailed through the first two rounds with 3-0 wins over Southern Nash (9-13) on Saturday and South Johnson (17-9).
Complete results of the Patriots’ second-round victory over Person will appear online later today.
