OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team’s topsy-turvy run through the 3A Coastal Conference continued Tuesday with a 27-24 loss to White Oak.
On Jan. 26, the Cougars (9-10 overall) took sole possession of first place in the conference with a 34-33 overtime win over Swansboro. The win snapped a tie for first place between Croatan and the Pirates.
Then the following night, the Cougars lost to fifth-place Dixon. The latest loss came against the league’s last-place team, a Vikings (1-15) squad that hadn’t won a game yet this season.
Croatan will go into its game at West Carteret on Friday tied for first place in the conference at 5-2. Swansboro is also 5-2, while West entered the night at 4-2 and Richlands at 3-3.
The Cougars led the Vikings 16-7 at halftime before the offense came to a screeching halt with four points apiece in the third and fourth quarters.
To make matters worse, they missed three free throws in the final period to finish 7-for-12 overall. The team is shooting at a 48 percent clip from the charity stripe this season. All four points in the fourth quarter did come at the foul line.
White Oak sank four buckets from the floor in the fourth quarter, led by four points from Danniyah Tanner. She scored more than half of her team’s points in the game with 14.
Ginger Hayden led the Cougars in scoring with eight points. Madi Rogers scored five while Landry Clifton and Kate Wilson added four apiece.
Croatan will play two more regular season contests next week. It will host Swansboro (9-6 overall) on Tuesday and play at Richlands (9-8 overall) on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
White Oak.............................. 3 4 12 8 - 27
Croatan................................... 4 12 4 4 - 24
WHITE OAK (27) – Tanner 14, Farrior 4, Rawls 4, Hicks 3, Avila 2.
CROATAN (24) – Hayden 8, Rogers 5, Clifton 4, Wilson 4, Parmely 2, McMannen 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.