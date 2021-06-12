OCEAN — Croatan swept the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference track and field championships for the third season in a row Tuesday and did so in dominating fashion.
The girls won by 103 points, while the boys captured their meet by 101.5.
The teams may have won their fourth consecutive crowns, but last year’s meet was canceled by the pandemic.
The girls posted 237 points to run away from Lejeune with 135.5. East Carteret was third with 79, followed closely by Pender with 71.5. Southwest Onslow took fifth with 42, followed by Trask with 33, Richlands 27 and Dixon seven.
The boys put up 218 points, followed by Lejeune with 115. Richlands finished third with 97 and Pender ended up with 75. Trask scored 49 to take fifth, followed closely by Dixon with 44. Southwest posted 18 points, and East had 11.
East may have taken third in the girls meet, but it garnered two of the biggest individual awards.
Cece Johnson was named the Most Outstanding Track and Field Athlete, while Andralyn Livingston was named the Most Outstanding Track Athlete.
Johnson collected two first-place finishes and two runner-up spots.
She won the long jump with a 16-foot, 11.5-inch leap and the triple jump with a 34-04.5 tale of the tape. She took second in the 100-meter dash in 13.53 seconds and second in the 200 meters in 27.82.
Johnson won those two sprints, taking the 100 meters in 12.93 and the 200 meters in 27.25. She was second in the 400 meters in 1:00.75 and third in the long jump with a 16-02.5 leap.
Croatan won 12 of the 18 events with Alyssia Trigleth contributing to three of them.
She took the 400 meters in 59.45, anchored the 1,600-meter relay team of Ginger Hayden, Cameran Ladd and Janelle Ketner that won in 4:16.85, and led off the victorious 800-meter relay team of Logan Besemer, Samia Brimmer and Ladd that finished in 1:51.15.
Hayden was named Most Outstanding Field Athlete after shining in the jumping events, placing first in the high jump in 4-08, and taking second in the long jump in 16-05 and second in the triple jump in 34-02.
The Cougars swept the four relay races.
The team of Jadyn Melby, Olivia Caulder, Shelby Waltrip and Sarah Melby claimed first in the 400-meter relay in 53.96, and the 3,200-meter relay team of Olivia Beck, Lillian Beck, Ayla Zales and Audrey Kirkwood won in 11:09.
Sarah Melby took the top spot in the shot put with a 36-05 push and finished second in the discus with a 112-09 toss.
Kenter was triumphant in the 800 meters in 2:28.
Jadyn Melby was third in the pole vault with a 7-0 vault.
Brimmer took third in the 200 meters in 28.34 and third in the 400 meters in 1:03.62.
Emma Morton had a fine day, winning the pole vault with an 8-06 clearance and proving victorious in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.08. She ended up second in the 300-meter hurdles in 2:28.
Navaya Zales captured two triumphs, clocking in at 5:26 in the 1,600 meters and in 12:21.87 in the 3,200 meters.
Mia Raynor took second in the shot put with a 33-07 push and third in the discus with a 101-05 throw.
Paige Merrell placed second in the 100-meter hurdles in 18:54.2, Gwen O’Brien claimed second in the 800 meters in 2:30, and Avah Beikirch took second in the 3,200 meters in 13:47.87.
Croatan soccer standout A.J. Matas showed he has other skills in the boys meet with four medals to earn the Most Outstanding Field Athlete honor.
In addition to winning the shot put with a 46-07.5 push, he garnered three runner-up spots, throwing the discus 124-0, clearing 5-10 in the high jump and going for a 36-08 tale of the tape in the triple jump.
Thomas McCabe finished first in the 400 meters in 51.55, and led off the winning 3,200-meter relay team of James Wallace, Croft McLean and Matthew Quispe that timed in at 9:10.71.
Wallace and Quispe were also part of the 1,600-meter relay team of Kenny Lombreglia and Luke Nicolajsen that was victorious in 3:34.31.
Wallace took second in the 800 meters in 2:06.35, followed by Quispe in third in 2:07.03.
The Cougars captured wins in three other events.
Will Rouse earned first in the discus with a 130-11 throw, Jack Daffron claimed first in the pole vault with a 11-09 clearance, and Brayden Stephens hit the tape first in the 300-meter hurdles in 45.60.
Oscar Irizarry placed second in the 300-meter hurdles in 46.0, and Zachary Pruett took second in the pole vault with a 11-0 clearance.
Lombreglia claimed third in the 400-meter dash in 52.10, Trent Walker finished third in the pole vault with a 9-0 vault, Tim McCabe ended up third in the 110-meter hurdles in 22.33, and Tyrese Cone was third in the 3,200 meters in 11:28.69.
P.J. Kramer, Nate Person, Robert McLellan and Robbie Carlson teamed up to take third in the 800-meter relay in 1:44.10.
David Benders gave East it’s lone medal with a third-place leap of 34-09 in the triple jump.
