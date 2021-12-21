We’re nearly done with the first part of a three-part basketball season as the nonconference slate is quickly coming to an end.
Most county teams will wrap up that part of the schedule this week or just after returning following the holiday break.
The postseason is still two months away, so let’s take a look at the conference teams before that play begins in earnest.
The East Carteret girls squad is looking strong with a 6-0 mark.
1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference members Southside is 5-0 and Northside-Pinetown 2-0, but Southside’s opponents are a combined 3-15 and Northside’s 7-7. East’s opponents have gone 9-17.
Depth, or lack thereof, could be an issue for both the girls and boys teams at East at some point.
The boys are 2-3, but two of those losses have come to a West Carteret team that is 10-2 and should be one of the best in the 3A division.
Jones Senior is 5-1 so far through its nonconference schedule, but its wins have come over teams that are 13-22. Northside is 4-1, but its opponents are 9-19. The Panthers have won by margins of 52, 20, 33 and 42.
Pamlico is probably a lot like East in that it is likely better than its 4-3 record suggests with two of those losses coming to West.
More observers thought West would run roughshod over the 3A Coastal Conference this season, but Swansboro is a surprising 9-0 and White Oak 6-1.
The Pirates have beaten some name schools in Havelock, West Craven and Southwest Onslow, in addition to South Lenoir and Lejeune, but those teams are 10-26.
White Oak is in a similar boat, having beaten teams like Northside-Jacksonville, Topsail, Southwest Onslow, Havelock and Jacksonville, but those squads have gone 12-24.
If the West girls can cut down on their turnovers, look out, because that team has the potential to win a league title. The Patriots are 5-4, and their four losses have come against squads that are 21-5.
Richlands (6-4), Swansboro (4-3) and White Oak (3-5) will supply the competition in the conference.
West shares common opponents with Swansboro and White Oak.
The Patriots swept New Bern 54-29 and 44-23 and got by Havelock 52-40.
Swansboro beat Havelock 34-21.
White Oak lost 49-36 to New Bern but beat Havelock 50-46.
Croatan will probably be looking for small victories in the Coastal in a season that currently sees the girls at 1-6 and the boys 0-7.
Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.
