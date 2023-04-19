Late last year, I started a series of articles highlighting some of the newer water access locations like Boathouse Creek (Cedar Point) and Pettiford Creek Kayak Launch off of Highway 58. This week, I’d like to highlight a facility that has been around a bit longer but seems underutilized in Emerald Isle Woods just off of Coast Guard Road in Emerald Isle.
Emerald Isle (EI) Woods is a 41-acre park located at 9404 Coast Guard Road. The EI Woods property, maritime forest marsh and bordering Bogue Sound, was purchased for $3,280,000 in 2002 with funds in a grant from the Division of Coastal Management as a storm water management property for Coast Guard Road. Coast Guard Road has had a long history of serious flooding from coastal storms. Additional funds from the NC Parks and Recreation Trust Fund helped develop the property as a public park, including a handicapped accessible 1,010-foot wooden walkway to Bogue Sound with a pier and floating kayak and canoe launch facility and public hiking trails. In addition, the park includes a nine-hole disc golf course, grills and a sheltered picnic pavilion, restrooms and a North Carolina birding trail (https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Emerald-Isle-Woods-Park-7).
The main pier and kayak launch are an easy five-minute walk from the parking area. There is also an older already existing pier in Cape Emerald, another five-minute-walk along the shoreline trail if you take a left as you near the end of the wooden walkway. There are also racks to store your kayak or canoe, just before you reach the Bogue Sound Pier. The pier and floating launch were more recently replaced as Hurricane Florence (2018) destroyed the original pier also causing damage to the walkway and severe damage to the trees and vegetation, closing the park for months. The damage pier and other properties were rebuilt in 2020.
Personally, I’ve launched my kayaks there, although it’s nice to have wheels to navigate the 1,010-foot walkway, And I’ve also fished from the pier and floating dock. The area around the pier consists of marsh along the sound and several oyster bars to the east and west and a very large oyster bar straight out from the end of the pier angling to the southeast.
I mainly fish topwater baits for red drum to avoid the shelly hazards, but I will also work soft plastics and Gulp! baits on a cork and occasionally live finger mullet, especially looking for flounder. I have caught many slot reds there and flounder to 4 pounds. Bottom anglers find spots, croakers and black drum as well. The area holds shrimp for dinner or for bait and mullet you can cast net for bait as well. It’s also a very popular area for crabbing. The pier at Cape Emerald gives access to a shallow bay area, where crabbing is your best bet or maybe fishing around a high tide.
If you launch a kayak or canoe, there is a beautiful marsh to explore, and you can fish the backwaters around the marsh or venture into Banks Channel that runs parallel to the shoreline or work your way to the Emerald Isle bridge. In Banks Channel, I’ve caught almost anything worth catching – reds, specks and gray trout, Spanish mackerel, blues, black drum, and flounder, along with croakers and spots if you bottom fish.
So, how’s the fishin’? Well, the fishin’ is early and good.
With water temperatures about a month ahead of schedule, so are the fish. Fishing out of all the “B” inlets, you can find early Spanish (they showed late March), bluefish and an Atlantic bonito season for the record books. Plus, the bonito are weighing in up to 10 pounds. The Spanish aren’t monsters yet, mostly 12 to 18 inches, and the blues are up to 2 pounds.
Some of the bigger fish are being caught trolling or casting YoZuri Deep Divers. For bottom fare, the sea mullet action has been excellent from the inlets, into the Morehead City Turning Basin and Intracoastal Waterway in Swansboro near the White Oak bridges, as well as from the surf and ocean fishing piers, where the action is best at night and early morning. In addition, after many years of scarcity, this is turning out to be an excellent season for gray trout both in numbers and size, with citations becoming fairly common. The grays are also hot at artificial reefs AR-315 and 320.
Speaking of bottom fare, the sheepshead have moved in with good numbers and are being landed from piers and inside structure. And the black drum action also continues to be good after a solid winter bite.
In the Neuse River, the speck bite is still strong and the blues and grays are providing good action as well far up river, and citation specks are still turning heads in the New River creeks.
I have mentioned the variety around the Cape Lookout Jetty and Shoals. That’s still a great place to find almost anything, and if you work the surf near or from the beach, there is already a showing of big old citation red drum. Speaking of beach fishing, there is finally some good news in Emerald Isle where blues showed in numbers at The Point, along with a few slot reds sucking up those Oreo cookie-size calico crabs, so watch your tootsies.
Offshore in 300 feet of water around the Big Rock, there are tunas to be had, both of the yellowfin and blackfin variety. The Big Rock is an area of hard bottom nearly 10 miles long and about a mile wide 35 miles out of Morehead City, with ocean depths ranging from 180 to 600 feet. As we have seen in the past 10 years or so, the blackfin tuna are working their way nearshore too with a 26-pounder being weighed in at Chasin’ Tails.
Speaking of offshore, check out this fascinating article on dolphin fish tagging: “Where Do Dolphin Fish Roam?” https://ncseagrant.ncsu.edu/coastwatch/current-issue/spring-2023/hook-line-science/.
For the ocean fishing piers, Oceanana Pier reports sea mullet, gray trout, black drum Spanish, sheepshead and blues up to 1.5 pounds.
Bogue Inlet Pier early last week had a good day that included sheepshead, a 12-pound black drum, flounder and pompano, sea mullet, a few puffers and dogfish. By the way, the secret fresh porkchop bits and pieces are still a hot bait for sea mullet and puffers at the pier as they were last year.
Seaview Pier reports sea mullet, black drum, Spanish, gray trout and blues.
Surf City Pier reports sea mullet, Spanish and puffers.
Jolly Roger Pier reports puffers, sea mullet, blues, black drum, gray trout and even a few specks. So, everything sounds “good” and “early”!
