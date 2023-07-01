PELETIER — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will light up this weekend with fireworks and engines.
The Solid Rock Carriers Firecracker Clash will wave the first green flag Sunday, July 2 at 6 p.m.
The evening will feature a host of events, including Twin Limited Late Modes, Twin Legends, Mini-Stocks, U-CARs, Bombers, Jr. Mini Cups and intermission entertainment.
Adult tickets cost $15 each, while kids 10 years and under get in free. Discounts are provided for active-duty and retired military personnel. Camping is available.
The track is located at 501 Whitehouse Fork Road in Peletier. For more information, call 252-436-7223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.