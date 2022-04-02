The addition of a nonconference section to the county prep teams’ schedules has been a convenient but confusing wrinkle this season.
Last spring, you knew where each baseball, softball, girls soccer and boys and girls lacrosse team stood at any point in the season because they only played conference opponents.
This year is a little murkier. That means rankings like those on MaxPreps.com or the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s RPI rankings can change pretty dramatically between now and the end of the season.
Right now, there are a handful of county teams ranked highly in their classifications. Others are ranked well but sit in an overachieving conference and will need to be strong down the stretch for a good playoff seed.
On the baseball diamond, West Carteret is ranked No. 11 in the 3A east with a 6-4 record, Croatan is ranked No. 27 in the same division with a 5-4 record and East Carteret is ranked No. 41 in the 2A east with a 1-6 record.
In softball, East has the best ranking by a county team at No. 6 in the 2A east with a 7-3 record. West is ranked No. 7 in the 3A east at 5-3, and Croatan hasn’t played the minimum six games yet to get its first ranking.
The girls soccer teams in the county are all ranked in the top 20 as of Thursday. East is ranked No. 14 in the 2A east at 1-3-2, West is ranked No. 17 in the 3A east with a 4-2-3 record and Croatan is ranked right behind it at No. 18 with a 2-3-1 record.
In boys lacrosse, Croatan is in a strong position at No. 8 in the 1A/2A/3A classification with a 6-1 record. West hasn’t played enough matches to be ranked. The girls lacrosse rankings are done statewide among all classification, with the Cougars ranked No. 20 in the entire state with an 8-3 record.
West baseball and softball, East softball and girls soccer and Croatan boys and girls lacrosse would all host first-round playoff games if the postseason started tomorrow. Some will have a tougher time maintaining their rankings in tight conferences, though.
A team like West baseball is lucky – only one other conference team is even ranked in the top 32 of the division – but East softball, West softball and West and Croatan girls soccer won’t have an easy time of it in conference play this season.
The girls soccer teams have it the toughest with all six 3A Coastal Conference teams crammed across 17 spots from No. 10 to No. 27. Dixon (5-2-2) leads the pack at No. 10, Swansboro (5-3-2) at No. 13, West at No. 17, Croatan at No. 18, Richlands (5-5-1) at No. 19 and White Oak at No. 27. Every one of those teams has an argument to reach the postseason.
West softball is also in a talented conference, the only one in the state, in fact, to have four teams ranked in the top 16 of their classification. West is ranked No. 7, Swansboro (8-2) is at No. 12, (Richlands (6-4) at No. 13 and Dixon (6-4) at No. 14.
The East softball team is in a 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with two teams ranked in the top three of the 1A east division and two more in the top 25. Northside-Pinetown (6-3) is ranked No. 2 in that classification and Pamlico County (9-2) is No. 3. Southside (4-5) is ranked No. 20 and Jones (2-7) at No. 23.
It’s going to be a long conference schedule for those four teams, but we could still at half a dozen home playoff games when the regular season comes to a close.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.