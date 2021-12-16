NEW BERN — West Carteret entered Monday night having dealt New Bern its only loss of the season in boys basketball.
After the rematch, the Patriots had handed the Bears their only two losses thanks to a big third-quarter run.
West moved to 7-2 on the year by outscoring the home team 24-5 in the third on the way to a 73-57 win. The visitors held a tenuous four-point lead entering the frame versus the Bears.
New Bern fell to 4-2.
Jaxon Ellingsworth and Shane Graves led the way. Ellingsworth scored a game-high 32 points, including 12 in the third, to go with 13 rebounds. Graves put up 10 points in the third and totaled 24. He also pulled down six boards.
Both players have upped their scoring of late.
Ellingsworth is averaging 30 points in his last three games after averaging 15.8 in the first six. Graves is averaging 16.4 in the last five contests after putting up 9.3 per game in the first four.
Dylan McBride added six points and two steals, and Rob Cummings contributed four points, six assists and two steals.
West went 12-for-14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. The Morehead City squad had shot just five free throws throwing entering the period.
The team committed just six turnovers in the game.
Draymond Bryant hit four three-pointers in the first half and scored all 14 of his points to lead New Bern in the first two quarters.
Daquan Pate scored 11 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter.
Will Brimmer joined those two in the double-digit scoring department with 13.
------------------
Two days earlier, West saw a six-game winning streak snapped against state power Wayne Country Day (10-2) of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association in a 78-58 defeat.
WCD held a 50-41 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Collin Tanner, who averages 25.3 points per game for the Chargers, went for eight apiece in the first, second and fourth quarters, and seven in third to score a game-high 31. It was Tanner’s third time scoring at least 30 in the past four games.
After scoring two points in the first quarter, Ellingsworth scored 24 over the next three to produce a team-high 26.
Jamarion Montford and Cummings each scored 10.
Wayne Country Day is ranked 16th in the latest HighSchoolOT East Boys rankings, while the Patriots rank 19th.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret....................... 14 13 24 22 - 73
New Bern............................. 16 15 5 21 - 57
WEST CARTERET (73) – Ellingsworth 32, Graves 24, McBride 6, R. Cummings 4, Collins 3, Hester 2, Stack 2.
NEW BERN (57) – Pate 16, Bryant 14, Brimmer 13, Harris 6, Graham 3, Frazier 2, Bell 2, Tripp 1.
------------------
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret....................... 12 10 19 17 - 58
Wayne Country..................... 18 15 17 28 - 78
WEST CARTERET (58) – Ellingsworth 26, R. Cummings 10, Montford 10, Graves 6, Jones 4 McBride 2.
WAYNE COUNTRY (78) – Tanner 31, Coles 14, Vazquez 13, Waller 10, Cooper 6, Jones 2, Cogdell 2.
