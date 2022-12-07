BEAUFORT — East Carteret had no trouble staying unbeaten in girls basketball on Monday with a 57-38 thrashing of Washington.
The Mariners moved to 6-0 after taking a 19-4 lead in the first quarter and then enjoyed a 37-13 advantage at the halftime break.
Tanzania Locklear continued her 20-point run, hitting the barrier for the sixth game in a row with 20 in the first half on her way to a game-high 26.
She added nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks to her stat line.
Sydney Roberson scored 14 points with 10 of those coming in the first half thanks largely to three three-pointers. She also had three rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Kenliana Dixon contributed seven points, five assists and seven steals.
Jamaya Shelton had four points and five rebounds.
Haley Whitley led the Pam Pack (0-3) with 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Triniti Burke put up eight points, nine rebounds and two steals.
The Mariners will stay busy this week, hosting Havelock (0-3) on Thursday and then traveling to West Carteret (3-2) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Washington......................... 4 9 11 14 - 38
East Carteret..................... 19 18 14 6 - 57
WASHINGTON (38) – Whitley 16, Burke 8, Thomas 7, Jensen 3, Mooney 2, Pollock 2.
EAST CARTERET (57) – Locklear 26, Roberson 14, Dixon 7, Grady 4, Shelton 4, Ensminger 2
