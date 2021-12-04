BEAUFORT — Anna Gillikin took home the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference Player of the Year in volleyball after putting up some monster numbers in her senior season.
Gillikin registered 260 kills, 112 blocks, 93 digs, and 29 aces in 18 games.
She led East Carteret to a tie for second place in the league with a 7-3 conference mark. The squad went 14-5 overall and advanced to the second round of the 2A state playoffs.
Christa Golden, Kate Guthrie and Grace Fulcher were named all-conference for the volleyball team.
The Mariners put five players on the all-league football list, including Miguel Bassotto, Aiden Hollingsworth, Branson Long, Brody Nelson and Cam Eakes.
Logan Pilcher, Evan Fullwood and Jacob Nelson made the cut in soccer, while William Sanchez was honored in boys cross country.
