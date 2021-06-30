ASHEBORO — Two East Carteret wrestlers placed at the 1A state tournament on Saturday.
Senior Jathan Parker at 170 pounds and junior Shane Hatfield at 138 both placed third in their brackets. The Mariners took three grapplers to the tournament and finished 13th overall with 19.5 points. Senior Ronan Carletta wrestled at 145.
Avery County won the tournament with 186 points.
“It was a good tournament,” East coach Harrison Smith said. “We were pretty pleased. I think the kids were good with where they ended up.”
Parker reached the state tournament after winning an east regional title. He won his final match of a career that reached 100 wins, capturing a 6-4 decision over Uwharrie Charter Academy’s Cameron Clark (21-4) and improving to 23-2 for the season.
The second half of the competition was held at Uwharrie after the 1A/4A host Glenn in Kernersville failed to adequately meet the needs of the schools in attendance.
Parker opened his tournament play with a 17-6 technical fall in 5:29 over Jacob Knighton (20-5) of Polk County. He was knocked out of the first-place match with a pin from Matthew Mauro (26-2) of Bradford Prep.
Hatfield’s third-place match also came down to a decision, with the junior winning 3-0 over East Wilkes’ Kole Lambert (16-7). His first match was a 7-3 win by decision over Cole Nixon (20-8) of Starmount, followed by a loss by pin to Rosman’s Cole Combs (29-2).
Hatfield also won a regional title, which was his first tournament experience of the season. Tournaments were called off during the COVID-19 affected season, and the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Tournament was canceled due to quarantining struggles at the schools.
“It’s tough to get into tournament shape when you don’t have any tournaments,” Smith said. “Most everyone was put in that position, though. Hopefully next year we’ll be back to normal and we can do it the regular way. I like the regular way a lot better.”
Carletta was knocked in the quarterfinal round with a 12-3 loss by major decision to Riley Pruitt (28-2) of Alleghany. Pruitt wound up winning the 145-pound state title and was named the 1A tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.
East finished the season 8-14 overall, working through the challenges that faced many programs during this pandemic year.
“There was a lot of gratitude from the kids that we were able to wrestle at all,” Smith said. “For the seniors, they wanted one more chance to prove something.”
