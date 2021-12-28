Win a state championship, and it’s guaranteed you’re going to receive the News-Times Runner of the Year.
Zales collects the honor for the second consecutive year after putting together one of the best cross country careers in county history despite transferring to Croatan just before her junior season.
She won league and regional titles last year before taking third in the state. This season saw her match her conference and regional finishes, while adding a state championship.
Zales didn’t only win a 3A state crown, she dominated, cruising to the victory by more than 30 seconds in the 151-runner race, timing in at 18 minutes, 12 seconds on a cold and windy day at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
She became the first Croatan cross country runner to win a state title and just the third in county history, joining West Carteret’s Emme Fisher in 2016 and West Carteret’s Blake Dodge in 2011.
She also helped the Cougars finish in the top 10 of team standings for the ninth year in a row with a seventh-place standing. Croatan took fifth in her junior campaign.
Zales finished her career with a state title, a third-place state finish, two regional championships and two conference crowns.
Imagine her standing in county history with four years in a Cougars uniform.
