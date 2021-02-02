MOREHEAD CITY — If Chase Morrow didn’t provide senior leadership for the West Carteret boys swim team this season, it wouldn’t have received any.
The freestyle swimmer showed the way as the lone senior on the 3A Coastal Conference championship squad.
“I can’t stress enough, I was so grateful to have such amazing teammates, determined, hard workers, good sportsman, lifting each other up,” he said.
The Patriots beat Swansboro by a comfortable 24-point margin on Saturday, taking the league title meet 157 to 133. Swansboro defeated West last year by nearly 100 points.
“Swansboro is our main competition, but it’s a healthy competition,” Morrow said. “Those guys are super nice.”
Morrow was part of four first-place finishes, anchoring three victorious relay teams.
He joined Braxton Morris, Colton Ellis and Cooper Law to barely win the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 41.50 seconds. Morrow, who usually swims his split over 26 seconds, timed in around 24, overcoming a deficit and catching the Swansboro anchor swimmer who gave the Pirates a 1.41.51 finish.
“I barely caught him,” Morrow said. “That gave us a lot of confidence. We thought we could beat Swansboro after winning that race by .01 seconds.”
The Patriots didn’t have to sweat out the other two relays.
Cameron Johnson, Kai Taylor, Brigg Cloutier and Morrow captured the 200-yard medley in 1:49 to win that race by nearly three seconds. Johnson, Law, Cloutier and Morrow took the 400-yard freestyle in 3:48 to gain that triumph by nearly 15 seconds.
Morrow also earned an individual win, clocking in at 54.71 in the 100-yard freestyle to take that race by nearly two seconds.
His performance was remarkable considering he practiced just a week after returning from quarantine following exposure to the coronavirus.
“I worked out at home,” he said. “I wasn’t able to go to Sports Center, so I couldn’t swim. I ran in my neighborhood to stay in shape.”
Only two teams competing at the meet also meant less time in between events, compared to a normal meet where every team in the conference would participate.
“We normally have a lot more time in between the events, and that gives you more rest time, so between having just one week of practice and less time in between events, it was exponentially harder,” Morrow said.
The league held three conference championship meets with two teams in each meet. All the times were tabulated after the final meet to determine the winner. West didn’t learn it had won the league until later Saturday night.
“Missing the ceremony stinks,” Morrow said. “It’s nice to go up and shake everyone’s hands. And we couldn’t cheer. It felt like some of the sportsmanship had been taken out.”
Winning the conference title, however, proved to be icing on the cake.
Just finishing the season was an accomplishment in its own right after the Patriots began the year with head coach Taylor Wilson catching coronavirus and missing preseason practices. Morrow helped run those early workouts.
“It’s been rough, for sure,” he said. “Complaining isn’t going to do anything about it. Whatever cards you get dealt, you have to play them. But also, at the same time, our team has held together so well. I’ve gotten closer to my teammates this year. I’m thankful for what I had.”
Morrow is no stranger to the water. He said he learned to swim at age 4 by jumping in his grandmother’s pool and hanging on to the tail of Katie, his yellow lab.
“Clearly that worked pretty well,” Morrow said with a laugh.
He also surfs in his free time, which is no surprise seeing that his grandfather Tommy Morrow opened Atlantic Beach Surf Shop nearly 60 years ago.
Morrow has worked there since he was 13 and showed a strong work ethic in the summer, working at AB Surf Shop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then working at Amos Mosquito’s Restaurant from 5:30 p.m. to midnight.
A standout student with a 4.1 GPA, he’s considering N.C. State and UNC-Wilmington. He’s focused on a future career in the law following a Youth in Government stint and after considering another line of work.
“I wanted to be a marine biologist for a while, but I kind of hate math,” he said. “I’ve always been good at writing essays and arguing.”
Here are a few of Morrow’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Top Gun.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Mandalorian.”
Favorite TV Show: “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Imagine Dragons.
Favorite Song: “Love Me” by Lil Wayne.
Favorite Book: The Hatchet by Gary Paulsen.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: Michael Phelps.
Favorite Vacation: Surf trip to Barbados.
Favorite Hobby: Surfing.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Quote: “When you stop chasing the wrong things, you give the right things a chance to catch you.” – Jay Moriarity.
Favorite Food: My grandma’s fried veal cutlets with spaghetti.
Favorite Drink: Cherry Coke.
Favorite Restaurant: Amos Mosquito’s.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning conference championships in my senior year.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Taylor Wilson.
Favorite Sport: Swimming.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Hype-up music/hot shower.
Favorite Website/App: Instagram.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: The Qualified Captain.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Sebastian Zetes, Theodore Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, Cooper Webb and Tommy Morrow.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Colton Ellis, Billy Crawford, Briggs Cloutier, Stella Higgs, Ryan Knowles and Dustin Wilson.
Items For A Deserted Island: Spear, water filter, matches, tent, mask and snorkel.
