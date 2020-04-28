“April is the cruelest month” is the opening of T.S Eliot’s memorable poem, “The Waste Land.”
“April is the cruelest month, breeding lilacs out of the dead land, mixing memory and desire, stirring dull roots with spring rain.”
In some ways, we’ve had a good spring fishing with bonito, albies, sea mullet and puffers, but it has been encrusted with two- to three-day cycles of storms, often severe, relentless winds, muddy and weedy surf.
Personally, I’m getting tired (although thankful) of being awakened by my weather radio at o-dark-thirty! All this is cruelest for us surf fishers who routinely shun natural baits. Me, my well-known mantra of course, is, “metal, plastic, sometimes wood!” Even in the past week, I have tried the surf at The Point in Emerald Isle, only to be thwarted by a relentless southwest gale.
Last week, I indicated that I would go over some catching of the small tunas before they pass us by. Catching these critters is as easy as, or nearly as easy as, “matching the hatch.” These tunas and tunaoids mostly feed on glass minnows, which is a generic name for small, high value foods that are nearly see through and accentuated by a silver stripe running lengthwise along their slender bodies.
These forages actually come in two flavors, the smaller zooplankton eating Atlantic silversides and the somewhat larger filter feeders, anchovies. So, matching the hatch is pretty easy. Short, skinny and shiny is your bait target. Like French fries for us humans, the predators can’t just eat one, they gulp them down by the dozens. This also includes bluefish, Spanish and gray trout too. Interestingly, I’ve often watched the false albacore often rotate over on their side, and with mouth open, swim through a school of these tasty minnows, scarfing them down in droves.
So now that we know the hatch, what baits do we need for the match? Typical matches include many of the small metal baits ranging in weight from three-eighths ounce to an ounce or so, silver or colored or enhanced for visibility with holographic reflecting surfaces. Here is a list of many of the popular baits: Kastmaster, Stingsilvers, Maria Jigs, the Crippled Herring, one of the newer glitzy baits, the Thingma Jig and small diamond jigs. I also keep in my bag a 3-ounce and 1-ounce tungsten metal jigs when the wind gets tough, since tungsten is a heavy metal nearly twice the density as lead.
For the fly anglers, the go-to-bait is the Clouser fly, typically olive or chartreuse above white with flash in the middle, fished on an intermediate or sinking line. With fly or metals, start out with a larger bait and go down in size until you get results.
For the boat trollers out there, the small 3.5-inch Yo-Zuri DD (deep divers) trolled at 3 to 5 knots will do the trick. Finally, there are many clear or white soft plastics suitable as glass minnow mimics fished on a small jig head. I like some of the Z-Man Trout Trick baits on a three-eights-ounce lead head.
---------------------
This past week, there has been a noticeable falloff of the albie and bonito bite.
The albies will return with a vengeance in late summer into the fall, while the Atlantic bonito will not apparently be taking an offshore route as they go south for the winter.
Also, the gray trout action is still nonstop with many 3- to 5-pound fish jigged up on the near reefs and in the Morehead City Port area. By the way, I mentioned last week the spring bite of blackfin tuna along the beach. In proof, a 30-pound citation blackfin was recently weighed in at Chasin’ Tails and caught just off the beach at AR 315!
As I mentioned, surf fishing has been problematic, although there have been windows of opportunity for beach and pier bait fishing for sea mullet, scattered puffers and slot black drum. I even heard of a “keeper” flounder released from Bogue Inlet Pier last week. If you think that that was a fluke, think again. There are flounder showing up in our inside waters already.
Speaking of already, there are already old reds being caught around Cape Lookout on bait, and Capt. Gary Dubiel released two old drum already in the Neuse River on one of his clever popping cork rigs.
Inside fishing is finding the speckled trout have moved out of the creeks into the summer spawning marshes. Even topwater plugs are proving successful. There are also small pups in the marshes, as well as black drum. The sheepshead should be showing soon too.
The first week of May is right around the corner, and when surf temperatures get into the upper 60s (I like 68 degrees), so do the Spanish mackerel, which will invade the reefs, beaches and ocean fishing piers. There have been a few caught already out at Cape Lookout, out of Bogue Inlet and to our south at Topsail Island. We should see them all along the beach any day now. Along with the close-by Spanish are feisty blues, although not in the rough muddy surf yet.
Offshore citation wahoo are coming in to the scales and triggers to 7 pounds. What a dinner that would make.
---------------------
FYI, the beach nourishment Phase II is in its final throes. working past Dolphin Ridge to Lands End and close to finishing up by the end of April as sea turtle nesting season starts on May Day.
Take care, be safe, catch fish and see you next week.
