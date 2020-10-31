If you type “hiking in Eastern N.C.” in the web browser, it’s likely the first option to pop up will be the Mountains to Sea Trail.
More specifically, the highlight of the MST is the Neusiok, the longest continuous hiking trail in the state’s coastal plain. The 20.4-mile longleaf pine forest section is diverse in wildlife, vegetation and terrain. As someone who has hiked in all three major sections of the state over the last four months, this trail is cream of the coastal crop.
I took the dive on Saturday, Oct. 24 in between two days of powerboat racing coverage, and it did not fail to deliver. The Neusiok is the last trail in the series of hikes I’ve taken for this column over the last two months. I’ve walked natural surface trails over undulating hills of tall pines and wild plant life and crossed boardwalks through estuaries of marsh grass and scores of fiddler crabs. Nothing compares to this trail.
So far, I’ve covered Patsy Pond Nature Trail of the Croatan National Forest in Newport, the Elliott Coues Nature Trail at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach, the Tideland National Recreation Trail in Cedar Point, the Emerald Isle Woods Park, Hoop Pole Creek Nature Trail in Atlantic Beach, the Boathouse Creek Walking Paths in Cedar Point and the Theodore Roosevelt Natural Area Trail in Pine Knoll Shores.
This week’s column will cover the southern half of the Neusiok and next week’s the northern half.
As a disclaimer, I did not finish the entire southern half of the 20.4-mile trail on Saturday, as I reached one too many impassable sections and picked 200 too many ticks off my gear before I decided to turn back around.
This trail is lengthy and much different from the typical 1-3-mile trails that make up the rest of the county’s backcountry. It took planning and some light logistical work. I hiked it with a friend, with me parking my car at Oyster Point Campground in Mill Creek and him parking it on Little Deep Creek Road off Highway 101. We made it almost to the 6-mile marker before turning back around.
For anyone looking to hike this trail over the next few months, I’d suggest making it a reasonable day hike of a couple miles one-way or, at most, a turnaround at the 4-mile marker. The overgrowth is substantial, and even with a dropoff in bugs as colder weather comes in, it will not be a casual walk for hikers looking to get some exercise.
My friend and I went in with packs, looking to simulate a longer hike we have planned and just to see if we could carry the weight. It was a dumb idea. My feet were screaming inside my boots by the end, and I was overwhelmed by the sheer number of ticks that were on my clothes and pack.
Otherwise, this was the best hike I’ve been on this year. The variation of foliage and wildlife and the seclusion can’t be replicated. The miles of boardwalks over inky swamp water was totally unique, and the feeling of being in deep woods is something that just doesn’t exist on small trails.
The Oyster Point Campground is the southern terminal of the trail and an easy place to navigate and find the trail head. There was plenty of signage and the 0-mile marker at the start felt motivating to get the hike going.
The first landmark from the southern section is Blackjack Lodge about a mile north of Mill Creek Road or 2.5 miles past the southern terminal. There was no water available at the spot, but it was a good spot to stop and readjust some of our gear. It’s one of three shelters offered on the trail, including Dogwood Camp just south of Highway 101 and Copperhead Landing in the northern section.
If you’re looking to explore this trail and can brave a few dozen low-hanging spiders and ticks, a hike to Blackjack Lodge and back would be well worth the exercise. Dogs would do well but not young children. Nothing about the trail is handicap-friendly either.
Water is the name of the game in the southern section of the trail and not the kind to look at or drink. I’ve always enjoyed water crossings on mountain trails, but this was more like gigantic puddle crossings. The cypress swamps and bogs were brutal, but all the same, the wildness of the trail made it all the more fun.
The most common site on the trail other than balk cypress trees was red-cockaded woodpeckers and gray squirrels. We ran across a few black racers, but no poisonous snakes, thankfully, or bears.
Right around mile 4, we hit the first forest road of the trail. It was a welcome relief being on solid ground again, but then we were thrust into the wettest section of the trail, where I almost lost a boot when I slipped into some deep mud.
Two important details to remember about the trail – follow the white circles that mark the trail (there are lots of off-shoot trails, so be careful) and wear bright colors between October and December during hunting season.
A last note: if you’re planning on hiking the entire trail, please bring a machete and help tame this beast of a trail. From conversations with others, this trail took a licking with Hurricane Florence, and maintenance hasn’t entirely caught up. Next year will be the trail’s 50-year anniversary since being created by the Carteret County Wildlife Club.
