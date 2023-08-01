When we want to hone our skills on a specific activity, be it woodworking, painting with watercolors, writing or maybe fishing, it’s time to go to the experts and learn from them.
For in whatever you want to increase your proficiency, there are usually an array of “how to” books to meet your needs. I’m a surf fisherman by heart, fishing beaches from Maine to North Carolina, and as a kid while I was learning to fish the surf of Long Island Sound, I still remember my first striper.
One of my favorite books is one by Capt. Al Ristori, “The Complete Book of Surf Fishing.” This book covers topics from the special mystical “lure” of surf fishing, to tackle and baits both artificial and natural, reading the surf, the thrill of the blitz and even some historical perspective documenting some of our surf fishing heroes.
We are fortunate to have one of the most prolific outdoors writers right here in North Carolina, Mike Marsh. On the top shelf, just like where the fine wines are usually situated, is a triad of books by Marsh: “Inshore Angler: Coastal Carolinas Small Boat Fishing Guide, “Offshore Angler: “Carolina’s Mackerel Boat Fishing Guide” and finally, “Fishing North Carolina,” a compendium of 100 freshwater and saltwater fishing locations by region from the western mountains to the Piedmont to coastal Carolina. Marsh has fished them all and has taken years to write this book, and his first-hand experience from all these locations shines through.
Other “how to” books that should get your attention include several specific technique books. Two areas that have exploded in popularity are fly fishing and the nirvana of kayak fishing. Two books I recommend for the fly are “Fly Rodding the Coast” by Ed Mitchell and “Fly Fishing the Southeast Coast” by Capt. Gordon Churchill, a local guide and fly-fishing expert who has fished in both freshwater and saltwater and knows our local waters as well as anyone. I have also fished with Churchill for stripers during their spring spawning runs on the Roanoke River. I also interviewed him during our successful and memorable Roanoke River trip. That transcribed interview can be found at my website: https://www.ncoif.com/roanoke-stripers-with-dr-b-and-fly-gordo-51001/.
When I moved to North Carolina some 30 years ago, I had a small sailboat, which in short order was morphed into a small 14-foot flat-bottom skiff to wander the local backwater marshes and flats, and then into a couple of kayaks for me and my wife to go where most other boats can’t even think about going. It’s a specialized fishing experience with gear and techniques unique to the kayak angler. One book that lays things out from kayak modifications to gear and techniques to safety is by Ric Burnley: “The Complete Kayak Fisherman.” It makes a good starting point for the novice to, so to speak, get your feet wet in kayak fishing. Since this book came out, fishing kayaks have exploded, and they now fit the needs of anglers right off the shelf from the git-go.
Next week, a few final thoughts on fishing literature for fun, expertise and pleasure.
The last couple of days at Bogue Inlet Pier have had some surprising results, including BIG speckled trout.
I have fished the surf and pier here in Emerald Isle for many years, and this year, the heat has “summer-ized” the fishing to a detriment, especially bottom fishing. However, low and behold, we are seeing steady catches on big speckled trout caught around the pier pilings on live finger mullet or mud minnows. The last two days as the weekend came to a close, have produced a speck just under 3 pounds and one topping the scales at over 6 pounds. We see that not so rarely at the Topsail Island fishing pier, probably with fish coming in and out of the New River spawning waters.
Nearshore, how about a 43-pound king in the shipping channel just outside Beaufort Inlet, and the Spanish mackerel and bluefish returned to near the beach in good numbers. Casting to busting fish is a nice sight (thanks Capt. Lee Sykes). The Spanish are eating small stuff, so the best baits to cast include speck rigs, small Stingsilvers and Thingma Jigs. And cobia have moved offshore in cooler water where Capt. Lee and customers boated a nice one at Chicken Rock.
As far as reds go, there are good catches in the marshes and flats with live bait, finger mullet, mud minnows or shrimp on a cork. There also good red action in the flats around Harkers Island and Cape Lookout, along with flounder and blues at the cape. The Neuse River is having a good old red drum season, but boaters are constantly confronted by incessant southwest winds. Trout are also still a hot item in the New River. By the way, the live shrimp will also pull up catches of black drum and sheepshead. Oh, there are flounder everywhere.
The surf remains a bit slow, except for Blake Robinson who landed a tarpon from an Emerald Isle beach. He was soaking dead ballyhoo when the tarpon hit. After an awesome 20 minutes of fighting, it was landed after jumping three solid times fully out of the water. That for sure is the catch of a lifetime, a beautiful tarpon, and for sure, he will never forget it! The fish was quickly released to fight another day. Nice job, Blake!!
I’ve mentioned some alternative approaches to the dog days of summer fishing. Try this one: all along the Intracoastal Waterway are piers and docks on the mainland side.
These docks provide shade and usually some depth as well. All you need is shade and 3 to 4 feet of water along with a bit of current, and voila, there will be hungry fish there. Natural bait is probably preferrable and plentiful this time of year.
You can expect speckled trout, red and black drum, flounder, some panfish bottom fare, and from time to time, even a striper or two have been caught from those structures from Morehead City and Atlantic Beach to Emerald Isle and Swansboro.
So, how’s the local pier fishing going?
Water’s a bit warm, topping out at 87 degrees again this past week, so fishing has been a bit slow. Again, think early and late in the day and nighttime fishing for these dog days of summer.
Oceanana Pier reports a slow week, but the trout bite is still holding up on live bait with scattered blues and Spanish.
Bogue Inlet Pier reports slow fishing all last week, especially bottom fishing but with a few big Spanish to nearly 5 pounds and blues. There are still beautiful speckled trout on live mullet minnows, one caught by Cleve Price and topping out over 6 pounds, along with potentially keeper flounder in the mix. There was also a 27-inch cobia caught on a bottom rig and released.
Seaview Pier reports a return of Spanish and one king last week.
Surf City Pier had a nice week of spadefish to 2.5 pounds, speckled trout, blues and Spanish early and late, and spots and sea mullet at night. They also weighed in a 28-pound king last week.
Jolly Roger Pier reports the return of Spanish and blues. There are still tarpon rolling off the pier and specks being caught. Nighttime is the time for croakers and sea mullet.
FYI for tailing red drum aficionados: July 30-31 were king tide days this month, running into the first week of Aug. 1-5 on the perigee (closest to us) new moon.
