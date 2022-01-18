MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret wrestling team went unbeaten in dominant fashion Saturday at its Dan Varner Patriot Duals.
West shut out St. Pauls 81-0 and scored 63 points apiece versus Richlands and New Hanover, with those squads each putting up just 15, and also had 63 points against Topsail, which produced only 17.
The only competitive match came in the first of the day with a 51-27 victory over old league foe Jacksonville.
West is now 16-8 on the season.
The Patriots got by Jacksonville by taking nine of the 14 matches, including six by pin.
Skyler Oxford (113 pounds), Josh Figueredo (120), Dylan Shirley (126), Braden Reynolds (132), Hiroki Cruz (182), Joshua Knipe (195) and Isaac McPherson (285) each won by pin.
Knipe is 32-3, Cruz 33-5, and Oxford 33-6 this year. McPherson moved to 23-6, Shirley is 25-14, Reynolds 19-17 and Figueredo 12-14.
West took 11 of 14 bouts against Topsail, Richlands and Topsail and earned those triumphs the same way in each of the three matches with six by forfeit, four by pin and one by decision.
Reynolds added two more pins to his day in those matches, and Knipe also had one versus Topsail. Figueredo toughed out a 9-8 decision against Topsail’s Colton Allen (1-1) in the 120-pound match. Nathan Hughes (10-19) pinned Topsail’s Robert Rouse (10-20) at 152 pounds.
John Schulz (6-4), Lamar Teel (8-4) and Zander McKay (2-1) garnered pins versus Richlands.
Conner Craig (16-20) earned an 8-4 decision over Killiam Williamson (1-2) at 106 pounds and also edged St. Pauls’ Chayton Smiling (1-1) by a 5-4 score.
Smiling was the lone member of St. Pauls to wrestle after the shorthanded team suffered injuries at the duals.
Reynolds collected his fourth win on the mat against New Hanover’s Isaiah Gillespie (16-16) in an 8-5 decision in the 132-pound bout.
Oxford posted another pin against New Hanover, and McPherson also had a pin.
Cole Reynolds pinned New Hanover’s Brethan Barnhill (9-11) at 170 pounds, and Sergio Cooper-Hernandez pinned Samuel Bradshaw (10-15) at 220.
Reynolds is now 32-2 on the season, while Cooper-Hernandez is 6-8.
Here are results of the matches:
West Carteret 81, St. Pauls 0
106 – Conner Craig (WC) dec. Chayton Smiling (SP), 5-4.
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
120 – Josh Figueredo (WC) win by forfeit.
126 – Dylan Shirley (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Braden Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – John Schulz (WC) win by forfeit.
145 – Nathan Hughes (WC) win by forfeit.
152 – Jeremiyah Dixon (WC) win by forfeit.
160 – Lamar Teel (WC) win by forfeit.
170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
182 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC) win by forfeit.
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) win by forfeit.
------------------
West Carteret 63, Richlands 15
106 – Conner Craig (WC) dec. Killian Williamson (R), 8-4.
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
120 – Josh Figueredo (WC) win by forfeit.
126 – Dylan Shirley (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Ryan McManus (R).
138 – John Shulz (WC) pin Ryker Meeks (R).
145 – Broderick Broache (R) sudden victory Kenley Riley (WC), 9-7.
152 – Malachi Rust (R) pin Nathan Hughes (WC).
160 – Kevin Hall (R) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).
170 – Lamar Teel (WC) pin Jailah Wilson (R).
182 – Cole Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Zander McKay (WC) pin Kylie Bowers (R).
220 – Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC) win by forfeit.
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) win by forfeit.
------------------
West Carteret 63, Topsail 17
106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Jacob Devinny (T).
120 – Josh Figueredo (WC) dec. Colton Allen (T), 9-8.
126 – Ian Fritz (T) pin Donovan Bungard (WC).
132 – Ethan Blevins (T) tech fall Dylan Shirley (WC), 15-0.
138 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Tyler Boylan (T).
145 – John Latta (T) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).
152 – Nathan Hughes (WC) pin Robert Rouse (T).
160 – Lamar Teel (WC) win by forfeit.
170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
182 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Zander McKay (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin William Jennings (T).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) win by forfeit.
------------------
West Carteret 63, New Hanover 15
106 – Jonathan Hernandez (NH) dec. Conner Craig (WC), 8-3.
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Brian Trujillo (NH).
120 – Josh Figueredo (WC) win by forfeit.
126 – Dylan Shirley (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Braden Reynolds (WC) dec. Isaiah Gillespie (NH), 8-5.
138 – John Schulz (WC) win by forfeit.
145 – Kenley Riley (WC) win by forfeit.
152 – Jaden Scott (NH) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).
160 – Jackson Cuba (NH) pin Lamar Teel (WC).
170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Brethan Barnhill (NH).
182 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC) pin Samuel Bradshaw (T).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Johnathan McIntyre (NH).
------------------
West Carteret 51, Jacksonville 27
106 – Cole Hunt (J) pin Conner Craig (WC).
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Mason McMullen (J).
120 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin Gavin Nipper (J).
126 – Dylan Shirley (WC) dec. Jadon Huber (J), 9-5.
132 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin David Ramirez (J).
138 – Darius Pickett (J) pin Dysen Terrell WC).
145 – Ayden Severin (J) dec. Nathan Hughes (WC), 4-2.
152 – Travyon Hall (J) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).
160 – Lamar Teel (WC) win by forfeit.
170 – Johnathan Hunter (J) pin Luke Jones (WC).
182 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Sam Matea (J).
195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Austin Huber (J).
220 – Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC) win by forfeit.
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Eteuati Taula (J).
