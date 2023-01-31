Spotted sea trout is a staple for many of us starting in late fall and continuing throughout winter.
Where? That leads us to fish the local creeks where many of the fish overwinter, whether off the New, White Oak or Neuse rivers and also the productive waters of the Highway 24 Creeks off Bogue Sound.
From east to west, that includes Peletier and Spooners in the Morehead City area, to Gales and Broad creeks in the middle and Deer Creek in Cape Carteret. These creeks have some deep holes for shelter and plenty food for the not-so-hungry winter trout, and except for Deer Creek, have easy access from the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW). Entry to Deer Creek can be gotten via the Old Ferry Channel and eventually winding into the creek. That area and the creek itself have been recently dredged due to heavy silt buildup in the area.
I usually start to look for these migratory specks around October and start to fish the creeks heavily in November and into April as the April fish are now leaving and being replaced by north-going fish in the spring. In April, I not only find the returning specks but also grays in the mix.
As always, live baits work great, but for me, my mantra has always been “metal, plastic, sometimes wood,” so I stick mainly to soft plastics or Gulp! baits often on a cork and MirrOlures, either the old standard mullet-size baits (TT and 52M style), or over the last years, the very popular and very effective so-called suspending baits, the 17 MR MirrOlures. And in the winter, since the fish are cold and sluggish, low and slow is the successful way to fish these baits. Anyone who effectively works these baits notices that almost all the hits are between twitches when the bait seemingly is doing nothing other than sinking slowly. So-o-o-o if you are fishless, go lower and slower!
Two of the creeks, Gales and Broad, have bridges that cross the creek along Highway 24, and you can readily fish them from the marl rocks piled along the bridges’ base. Parking has been a bit problematic and the rock are unforgiving, so be careful.
At Broad Creek, I have always preferred fishing the outgoing tide on the south side of the bridge, letting the current sweep my MirrOlures or softies on a cork out and away from the bridge. I have even had trout hit my cork, leaving the iconic double-fang marks on it. Guess what? I switched to a topwater plug and proceeded to catch nice trout.
In 2021, Spooners Creek area was treated with the installation of a small artificial reef (AR-380) consisting of 200 bay balls placed along the ICW just outside of the creek. If you are passing by, give it a try. It should be marked.
For many years, these creeks have been my go-to for winter fishing, often limiting out on trout in short order, even during mornings when the creeks are covered with skim ice, my guides have frozen over and my fingers are numb. These creeks also are home to black and red drum, and in the summer, flounder, blues, lizardfish, croakers and even ribbonfish.
That being said, this year by all reports is far from normal. We have had a significant drought for nearly a year and a half, and the water temperatures have remained well above normal for over a year. If you fish the surf like I often do, it was obvious that we had no fall/winter southern migration of speckled trout. By all reports, they went with plan “B” following the salt-line way up our rivers where the water temperatures were favorable and the food plentiful. In the Neuse, Trent and Pamlico rivers, the fish are reportedly inland to Highway 17, and that includes trout and reds too.
Recently, Capt. Gary Dubiel, surprisingly reported even catching gray trout upriver in the Neuse. This time of year, according to recent tagging studies, they should be offshore overwintering along the Continental Shelf. In these Highway 24 creeks this season, the last legal fish I caught was 17 inches in October. Since then, I don’t know how many limits of juvenile spike specks I have released so far this winter, none over 12 inches. Others have had the same experience.
By the way, this past weekend I had no takers, not even a spike speck, even though there was plenty of bait in the creeks. All I saw was the start of the green slimy algae season. Hopefully the spotted sea trout using plan “B” will not get stuck up the rivers without a paddle by a cold snap. We don’t need any troutsicles this year. It will be interesting to see what the spring run of specks looks like.
-------------------
That being said, how is the fishing?
The specks and winter reds are in the backwaters and upriver. The other hot spots remain, particularly notable the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty area where slot reds, black drum to 30 inches, plenty of keeper sheepshead, bluefish and even some false albacore have made an appearance. Closer to home, the pier and surf fishing is nonexistent, end of story!
Offshore, the black sea bass bite if excellent with fish 14 to 18 inches inside of 5 to 10 miles on the east side of Lookout Shoals at AR-285 and terrific farther out in 80 feet of water. Also being caught arer triggers, vermillion snapper, big porgies and throwback grouper, which are now out of season. There is also some surprising topwater action there with albies as well.
-------------------
Now for ocean fishing piers:
Oceanana Pier and Bogue Inlet Pier are closed until sometime in March. As I go to Bogue Inlet Pier daily for my surf water temperatures, I can tell you that there is currently little to no action. Mainly what I’ve seen recently are 3-to-4-foot dogfish coming over the railings. Check out their pier cam: https://www.bogueinletpier.com/pier-cam/.
As usual, Seaview Pier will remain open through the winter on a daylight hours schedule (call 910-328-3172). Surf City Pier is closed until spring, but Jolly Roger Pier intends to stay open throughout the winter, only closing on bad weather days (call 800-633-3196). It’s probably best to give a call before going to the open Topsail piers.
-------------------
Finally, FYI: It looks like we’re going to have another bay scallop season, the second in a row, only in the Core Creek area. Check out: SF-3-2023 BAY SCALLOP HAND HARVEST RESTRICTIONS FROM PUBLIC BOTTOM.
This proclamation opens the season to the commercial and recreational harvest of bay scallops by hand methods from public bottom in Core Sound only from 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 through 4 p.m. Friday, March 31. Scallop harvest will be allowed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week with restrictions noted in the proclamation https://deq.nc.gov/marine-fisheries/fisheries-management-proclamations/2023/sf-3-2023/open.
I love bay scallops and have harvested many bushels in my Long Island days from Shinnecock Bay.
