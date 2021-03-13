OCEAN — Croatan softball coach Lindsey Gurley is looking for senior leadership to help the program take the next step in overall improvement.
When Gurley took over the Cougars six years ago, she inherited a program that was changing head coaches each year and only had four wins in the previous two seasons.
The Cougars went 0-15 her first season, then 2-16 in 2017, 7-14 in 2018 and 9-9 in 2019. Croatan was 0-3 when the season got cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“Every year, our goal is to get better,” Gurley said. “That’s the way it is for any sport in any season, but our program was bad off for so many years, so it’s a special challenge for us. Our confidence has improved dramatically over the last four years, but we’re not relaxing.”
This season, Gurley has a full roster of varsity and jayvee players and expectations to put on the program’s first winning season since 2012.
“It’s crazy to think about when I first came to the program,” Gurley said. “We were scrounging. It was a long time before we even had a jayvee program.”
Croatan graduated four seniors last season but bring back eight, including shortstop/second baseman Shelby Waltrip, pitchers Sarah Melby and McKenzie Henrick, catcher Jessica Seelinger and outfielders AnnMarie Benson, Berlyn Underwood and Mariah Griffin.
Newcomer senior Olivia Kane is joining the program this season. She’s familiar with Gurley after starting for her volleyball team in the fall.
Those seniors missed a pivotal year of experience with last season’s cancellation, but Gurley is confident their experience from club ball will suffice.
“A lot of these girls play outside school ball,” Gurley said. “That’s a little different than school ball, but it’s still really valuable experience.”
The Cougars will have their hands full with the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, starting with county rival East Carteret. The Mariners went 2-2 in the truncated season last year and bring back a bevy of players who started at a young age.
“I think there will be some really good competition,” Gurley said. “I think us, East, Richlands and Dixon, those are the schools that pop in my mind when it comes to competitive game play.”
The Cougars scrimmaged West Carteret on Friday. They will play their season opener on Monday at home against league foe Lejeune.
The capacity for indoor and outdoor sports facilities was increased two weeks ago, but coronavirus changes will still be evident. The Coastal 8 is currently now allowing road fans to attend games, and players will sit on bleachers outside the dugout to accommodate social distancing.
