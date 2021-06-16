Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament officials used to be fond of saying the event was “bigger and better” every year.
It’s hard to argue with that description when you look at the numbers.
If you thought last year was an anomaly, you thought wrong.
The 2020 tourney saw an increase of 21 boats and nearly $500,000 in prize money from 2019.
The numbers went from 184 to 204 in boats and $2.86 million to $3.35 million in purse.
The 2021 tourney has destroyed those figures.
The 63rd annual event went up 66 boats and almost $1.4 million, representing the biggest ever jump in both categories.
The previous largest entry increase came from 2018-2019 with numbers going up 62.
There has been an increase of 20-plus boats on five other occasions in the past 30 years, increasing 25 from both 2015-2016 and 1992-1993, 24 from 1997-1998, 21 from 2019-2020 and 20 from 2013-2014.
As you can see, five of the biggest increases have come in the past eight years.
Conversely, the biggest drop also happened during this time, going from 177 to 122 from 2017-2018.
The tournament had hit the 200-boat mark on just three previous occasions prior to the last two years, hitting 206 in 1998, 220 in 1999 and 201 in 2001.
There were less than 150 boats six times since 2011, including 122 in 2018. There are nearly 150 more boats entered this year.
The purse has also increased each year for the past eight years.
In 2013, it was $1.1 million. Today, it’s almost $5 million.
It was a slow and steady climb from 2013 to 2019, but it was a steep climb, going from $1.1 million in 2013 to $2.86 million in 2019.
Outside of 2016-2017 when the purse rose about $400,000, the tournament saw an average bump of $264,000 in those years.
And then last year it rose nearly $500,000, and this year is up nearly $1.5 million, taking the payout from $2.86 in 2019 to $4.74 this year.
The purse rose nearly $800,000 from 1990 to 1998 when it first hit the $1 million mark, and it took the tournament nearly 20 years (1998-2017) to go from $1 million to $2 million.
Big Rock didn’t crack $300,000 until 1994. In 1990, the purse was $228,300.
A few big dolphin catches will now earn that much in prize money.
And to think, it all started in the late 1950s with a red wagon full of silver dollars.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.