So how hot, how cold?
I’d like to mention the unusual surf temperature fluctuations we experienced in January. As regular readers know, I monitor Emerald Isle surf and sound water temperatures and have since 1995, daily since 1999, so I have mucho DATA! That is around 18,000 data points of so.
In general, the biggest swings we see in water temperatures occurs in the spring as water temperatures rise rapidly, and in the fall when they are falling rapidly. Summer and winter, the changes are usually just a few degrees fall or rise from the beginning to the end of the month. January is such a winter month where we see a drop of about four degrees from 52 to 48. February experiences only about a one-degree rise (50 to 51) from beginning to the end of the month.
Surf temps for January were high early in the month and dropped rapidly by the end of it, from 62 to 46, a decrease of 16 degrees at Bogue Inlet Pier. Bogue Sound was even more dramatic with a high of 64 degrees and a low of 39, a decrease of 25 degrees¬. Wow! Part of that was the unusually high temperatures in the 60s at the beginning of the month, followed by several wintry-weather events as we progressed through the month. In fact, the temperature drop was dramatic enough that N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries put out a watch for stunned fish, particularly speckled trout. Luckily, this never happened and the trout were spared a cold-stun event so far this year. The last such event was in 2018 when a major kill happened, affecting not only trout but red and black drum, flounder, striped mullet and other species not usually stunned by the cold events.
Since the resident rodent prognosticators Sir Walter Wally and Punxsutawney Phil predict six more weeks of winter, we will wait and see if we have any other threats to our fisheries this season. So goes my Groundhog’s Day haiku: “Punxsutawney Phil/Now aghast at his likeness/Winter’s grip lingers.” We’ll see!
So, with all this weather out there, I actually have some encouraging fishing info, which as you might expect, is hard to gather this time of year. First of all, the fishing at the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty is still in “FISH ON” mode. Yes, there are both trouts and both drums there, as well as limits of keeper sheepshead being caught on the rocks. This has been the case throughout the winter.
Last week, I also mentioned the reds in the Cape Lookout surf while fishing from the beach. They are still there in slot-and-above flavors. Capt. Noah Lynk has done well lately, using the new weighted Clark Spoons and Clark Spoon Shad Jigs. These look like nice baits which have been under development for the last couple years. Check them out at www.clarkspoon.com.
The inside fishing for speckled trout is still holding up as well, with some big fish coming up from the New River usual winter haunts. Soft plastic shrimp, shads and the 17-MR MirrOlures are still the baits of choice. I also heard of big trout being netted in the Brown’s Inlet/Freeman Creek area with fish over eight pounds in the mix.
Last week, I speculated that we should be seeing shad sooner or later. It turns out sooner! So far, fish in good numbers, not just scattered, are being caught in Neuse and Tar rivers and the creeks. Fish have been reported at Gaskin’s Landing in Kinston and Contentnea Creek, a feeder to the Neuse. They probably won’t show up in Weldon in the Roanoke until March.
Finally, I found out that NCDMF has opened up a bay scallop season in Core Sound. I don’t remember the last time, and I know it wasn’t recently…it’s been some years. The harvest as I mentioned is in Core Sound and open on Mondays and Wednesdays from Jan. 24 to March 31. Go to the proclamation SF-2-2022 for a map and details on this year’s regulations (https://files.nc.gov/deq/documents/2022-01/SF-2-2022_BayScallopOpen_FINAL%20jl.pdf).
Next week…“How big, how old.” Some fish biology to ponder.
BOGUS NOTES
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.