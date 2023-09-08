There is no high school sports event in this county bigger or better than the Mullet Bucket.
The 58th playing of the rivalry game between East Carteret and West Carteret will take place in Morehead City on Friday, Sept. 15 and you can expect a massive turnout.
Fans will fill the stands and stand shoulder-to-shoulder on the fence line to cheer for their Patriots and their Mariners. But what kind of game will they see?
Historically, West owns the series with a 38-17-1 record. It has won the last three straight games and 12 of the last 14. In those last 12 games, the Patriots have outscored the Mariners a combined 529-178 and recorded three shutouts.
Those shutouts are nothing to blink at either. There have only been nine total since the series between the two schools started in 1965. Seven of those were recorded by West.
The Patriots won 33-0 in 2021, 28-0 in 2014, 56-0 in 2008, 8-0 in 2000, 21-0 in 1984, 21-0 in 1982 and 26-0 in 1968.
The Mariners won 48-0 in 2005 and 49-0 in 1987.
Why am I talking about shutouts? Because I smell another potential goose egg on the horizon.
I mean no disrespect to the Mariners. This assumption came strictly from data.
I started with the simplest method, averaging out the scores for each team from each year. That yielded a 24-17 score. It shows you how close some of these games have been over the years, but that wasn’t good enough.
Last year, for instance, West won 14-13, but both teams finished the season with a 7-4 record. It makes sense that the two teams would play to a close score.
However, in years when the two overall records were not close, such as in 2021 when West finished 8-3 and East 4-6, the Patriots won 33-0.
So, I took the scores from the last 27 Mullet Bucket games (half of total) and the overall records of both teams those years and ran a linear regression analysis on those numbers.
The only thing I needed to plug in myself was predicted overall records for this year. That’s a tough thing to do in September, but I’m predicting an 8-4 finish for West, which went into this week 1-1, and a 4-7 record for an East team that was 0-3 going into Friday’s game against North Lenoir.
For all you mathematicians out there, don’t worry, I got rid of all my variables that were statistically insignificant, and all of my observations fell within my standard error parameters.
The final score I got for next week’s game was West Carteret 33, East Carteret 3. Barring a field goal, which is extremely rare, I wouldn’t bat an eye to see a 33-0 shutout.
I feel for the Mariners. They lost just about every starter on defense and most of their offensive weapons, too. They have pieces in place to build and have some success this season, but West is in a much better position this season.
The Mullet Bucket is the greatest of all high school games in this county, and almost one-third of them have been decided by seven points or less. That’s not going to happen this year.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.