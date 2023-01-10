AYDEN — The East Carteret wrestling team might have captured two wins Saturday at the Charger Duals if not for open roster spots.
East gave up seven forfeits in 14 weight classes versus both Ayden-Grifton and West Craven to fall 48-30 in each matchup.
The Mariners dropped to 4-18 on the season after going 0-5 at Ayden-Grifton’s annual event. They also lost 54-28 to New Hanover, 60-15 to Pamlico, and 72-12 to South Lenoir.
The Chargers and Eagles won just once on the mat versus East while the Mariners captured four victories apiece on the mat.
Daniel White and Josiah Hynes each went 5-0 on the day.
White gained four triumphs by pin to move to 26-3 in his senior season. He pinned Ayden-Grifton’s Nasir Ingram (7-9), New Hanover’s Samuel Bradshaw (11-14), Pamlico’s Syler Hall (0-1) and West Craven’s Dominic Oneto (18-8). He also won by forfeit.
Hynes collected four pins and a win by decision to up his record to 30-8. He pinned Ayden-Grifton’s Ronnie Best (24-7), New Hanover’s Marqueze Higgins (1-6), South Lenoir’s Gabriel Hernandez (0-3) and West Craven’s Jacob Williams (4-5) at 145 pounds. In a 152-pound match, he earned a 7-3 decision over Pamlico’s Shawn Richards (19-13).
East will next host Pamlico and Southside on Wednesday.
Here are results of the matches:
Ayden-Grifton 48, East Carteret 30
106 – Makayla Wallace (AG) win by forfeit.
113 – Keller Guthrie (AG) win by forfeit.
120 – Terry Keith (AG) win by forfeit.
126 – Bailor Peebles (AG) pin Darius Jarvis (EC).
132 – Double forfeit.
138 – Jemarion Folks (AG) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Ronnie Best (AG).
152 – Sawyer Norville (AG) win by forfeit.
160 – Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC) pin Dashawn Folks (AG).
170 – Iain Brice (EC) pin Keaton Guthrie (AG).
182 – Aaron Gonzalez (EC) win by forfeit.
195 – Jack Ewell (AG) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Nasir Ingram (AG).
285 – Josh McCoy (AG) win by forfeit.
------------------
New Hanover 54, East Carteret 28
106 – Christopher Braxton (NH) win by forfeit.
113 – Brian Trujillo Alvarado (NH) win by forfeit.
120 – Kenneth Braxton (NH) win by forfeit.
126 – Alejandro Garcia (NH) pin Darus Jarvis (EC).
132 – Nick D’Josey (NH) win by forfeit.
138 – Caius Allman (NH) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Marqueze Higgins (NH).
152 – Jaden Scott (NH) win by forfeit.
160 – Jackson Cuba (NH) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC).
170 – Iain Brice (EC) pin Malik White (NH).
182 – Aaron Gonzalez (EC) maj. dec. Shane Graham (NH), 8-0.
195 – Chase Wagoner (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Samuel Bradshaw (NH).
285 – Rayvon Wells (NH) win by forfeit.
------------------
Pamlico 60, East Carteret 15
106 – Brian Brothers (P) win by forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Marcus Tyson (P) win by forfeit.
126 – Elijah Dacuyan (P) pin Darius Jarvis (EC).
132 – Landon Yeates (P) win by forfeit.
138 – Brody Stevens (P) win by forfeit.
145 – Jake Whitley (P) win by forfeit.
152 – Josiah Hynes (EC) dec. Shawn Richards (P), 7-3.
160 – Isaiah Mewborn pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC).
170 – Iain Brice (EC) win by forfeit.
182 – Alex Coulter (P) pin Aaron Gonzalez (EC).
195 – Ryan Baker (P) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Syler Hall (P).
285 – Brian Riggs (P) win by forfeit.
------------------
South Lenoir 72, East Carteret 12
106 – Joseph Maples (SL) win by forfeit.
113 – Caden Taylor (SL) win by forfeit.
120 – Gavin Yanez (SL) win by forfeit.
126 – Wyatt Reavis (SL) pin Darius Jarvis (EC).
132 – Chris Haro (SL) win by forfeit.
138 – Bladen Davis (SL) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Gabriel Hernandez (SL).
152 – Eli Day (SL) win by forfeit.
160 – Hayden Zeagler (SL) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC).
170 – Jed Day (SL) pin Ian Brice.
182 – Moctezuma Ayala (SL) pin Aaron Gonzalez (EC).
195 – Connor Heath (SL) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – Adam Turner (SL) win by forfeit.
------------------
West Craven 48, East Carteret 30
106 – Carson Warren (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Jamesion Wesley (WC) win by forfeit.
126 – Darius Jarvis (EC) win by forfeit.
132 – Tyler Mullins (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – Gerald Johnson (WC) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Jacob Williams (WC).
152 – Izaak Niedzielski (WC) win by forfeit.
160 – Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC) pin Major Mitchell (WC).
170 – Iain Brice (EC) win by forfeit.
182 – Lathon Morris (WC) pin Aaron Gonzalez (EC).
195 – Tristian Johnson (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Dominic Oneto (WC).
285 – Braylin Thomas (WC) win by forfeit.
