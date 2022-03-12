OCEAN — The first real “normal” season for the Croatan girls lacrosse program is off to a good start.
The Cougars are 3-1 after a 14-7 win over J.H. Rose on Thursday. It’s the same record they started the 2021 season with, but due to COVID-19, it came two months later than the typical start time for the spring sport.
“Nice to be out here in March like we’re supposed to be,” Croatan coach Nicholas Moore said. “We’ve had a great start to the season. Tonight was another great team win.”
The Cougars led 8-3 at halftime and outscored the visitors 6-4 in the second half. The Rampants dipped to 3-2 with the loss.
Kate Wilson led the team in scoring with five goals and an assist. Lauren Hayden scored three goals, Kelsey McCormick tallied two goals and two assists, and Graci Pickler and Emma Dominy had two goals and an assist apiece.
Moore was most impressed with his team’s defense in the win. The Cougars led by nine late in the game before Rose scored twice against the second unit.
“Defensively, we play well as a unit,” Moore said. “We saw that tonight, and it’s something you can see getting better every night. They trust each other, they trust their instincts.”
The Rampants’ Taylor Padgett scored six goals to lead her team.
It was a seven-point win, but it was also the Cougars’ lowest point total in a win this season. They beat New Bern 16-5 on Feb. 28 and Rose 15-8 on the road on March 2. Their loss was an 18-4 tilt at Topsail on March 4.
Topsail (3-0) is one of a handful of tough nonconference matches Moore has scheduled for his team. The Cougars will also play Laney (2-1) on Monday, Millbrook (4-1) on March 21 and Ashley (1-0) on March 23.
“We scheduled a tough schedule for a reason,” Moore said. “You might not see it in the Topsail score, but we played really well against a great team. I wanted to challenge the girls to step up and be a key part of the sport’s growth in eastern North Carolina.”
The Croatan program is certainly out to make a name for itself. It finished the 2021 season 9-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference. It reached the state playoffs, which combines the 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A classifications into one bracket, where it lost 19-4 to Wake Forest.
“The goal this year,” Moore said, “is to make a statement and let people know that we’re working hard and we want to be competitive. It’s going to be tough with Wilmington- and Raleigh-area teams, but we feel we can compete with those programs.”
Moore has a roster with plenty of experience to do just that. The program brought back its three leading scorers from last season – Wilson, Hayden and McCormick – and starting goalie Devan Maready. Maready had 135 saves and a 61 percent save rate last season.
“She’s solid in the net,” Moore said. “She had some incredible saves in the Topsail game, too. She works really hard.”
Wilson led the team with 51 goals and 10 assists, Hayden had 23 goals and 16 assists, and McCormick tallied 18 goals and 35 assists.
“It’s a really positive group,” Moore said. “They like to build each other up. We see a lot of leadership from our underclassmen who have the most experience. They enjoy teaching and helping the newer girls develop. We’re lucky to have a good core at each level of the field, too.”
The future looks bright for a team that will only graduate one senior this spring. Experience is still top-heavy, but Moore expects that to even out as the season progresses.
“We’ll get deeper as the season goes on,” he said. “Everyone is working hard in practice, and the new players are way better now than they were at the beginning of the season.”
The Cougars’ season continues on Monday at home against Laney. They’ll paly at New Bern (1-3) on Wednesday and then start league play Friday at home against White Oak (0-4).
