OCEAN — Croatan had its football homecoming crashed a few days later than scheduled with a 20-14 loss to White Oak on Monday.
The Cougars (2-4 overall) hosted their 3A Coastal Conference opener to start the week after the game was delayed from Friday by Hurricane Ian. Inopportune penalties and poor tackling hurt the Cougars as they start league play 0-1.
White Oak moved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference with the win.
Croatan came into the game off a bye week, needing a win after finishing its nonconference schedule with back-to-back losses. The Cougars haven’t won a game in a month.
“It was a hard-fought game on a Monday night in football weather,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “Hate to see a team lose a game like that. This is how this conference is going to be. No one team is going to run away with it. Going to be some hard-fought battles.”
After the first week, Richlands, White Oak and West Carteret are leading the Coastal at 1-0 apiece.
The Cougars did almost everything right on offense in the game, right up until a crucial drive stalled in the fourth quarter. They out-yarded the visitors 308-301, tallied 14 first downs earned versus eight for the Vikings and only turned the ball over once after coughing it up six times in the loss to Beddingfield in the previous game.
The crux of the battle came down to a Croatan drive that started in the third quarter on its own 33-yard line. The Cougars’ split back veer offense was built for a 14-14 scenario with plenty of clock to chew. The team marched 51 yards in 12 plays before an inexplicable personal foul set up an arduous second-and-20. Running back Brayden Stephens picked up 12 yards on his next run, but White Oak made two big stops on the next two plays to force a turnover on downs.
“I don’t know what happened,” Gurley said. “I’m going to have to watch the film. But it’s second-and-4, and suddenly it’s second-and-20. We’re more disciplined than that. We can’t have stuff like that. We can’t be selfish in those moments and let our emotions get the better of us.”
White Oak didn’t squander the gift, going 86 yards the other direction in nine plays, the scoring drive punctuated by a 31-yard run from Damarius Hester. The quarterback also scored on a 73-yard run in the third quarter. He led his team in rushing with 171 yards on 16 carries.
The Vikings failed to convert the 2-point attempt, giving the Cougars a chance to score, and at the very least, tie the game before the clock ran out. They only made it nine yards before turning it over on downs again with 2:08 left on the clock.
Another penalty hurt the Cougars on the White Oak touchdown drive. The Vikings were called for holding on a short Aleni Mageo run from the 46-yard line, but another personal foul after the whistle wound up giving the visitors a first down at the 31 to set up Hester’s touchdown run.
On that last real drive for Croatan, when it came down to who would have the ball in their hands, the Cougars made it clear that Stephens is their best option. The senior took 10 straight carries through the bulk of the Viking defense. He rushed for 60 yards on that drive. He finished the night with a game-high 205 rushing yards on 33 carries. He capped a nine-play drive in the third quarter with a 15-yard score, too.
“He’s our go-to guy,” Gurley said. “We want the ball in his hands. We feel like he’s our best offensive player. He ran hard tonight.”
Tony Bentz rushed for 60 yards and quarterback Coleman Davis for 47. The sophomore signal-caller completed one 6-yard pass to Wylie Fenton and scored the first points of the game with a 15-yard touchdown run.
“Coleman made some good reads. I thought he did a good job,” Gurley said. “He’s growing up right before our eyes, and he’s a sophomore, so he’s going to keep growing. I’m proud of how hard Tony ran tonight. He’s a big kid, and he can run people over. He’s taken some lumps, but he ran really hard tonight.”
Croatan’s 3-4 defensive look worked well schematically against White Oak’s spread offense, but open-field tackling was a struggle for the Cougars. The defense set a tougher edge against White Oak’s outside runs as the game went on, but the Vikings still got 301 combined yards from Aleni Mageo and Hester. Mageo scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter.
“We work on tackling so much, and it’s frustrating,” said Gurley. “We have kids in position to make a play, and they don’t make the play. That’s a good football team, though. Coach (Jonathan) Byrd does a great job getting those guys ready to play. They did a good job establishing the run.”
Croatan will have a quick turnaround before facing Richlands (3-3 overall) on the road Friday. White Oak will host West Carteret (4-2) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
White Oak……....................0 8 6 6 - 20
Croatan…………...................6 0 8 0 - 14
White Oak Croatan
8 First Downs 14
32-301 Rushes-yards 49-308
0-2-1-0 Passing 1-4-1
0 Passing yards 6
301 Total yards 314
2-1 Fumbles-lost 1-0
1-23 Punts 0-0
6-45 Penalties-yards 5-46
Scoring Summary
C – Coleman 15 run (Kick failed), 5:39, 1st.
WO – A. Mageo 2 run (A. Mageo run), 11:59, 2nd.
C – Stephens 10 run (Stephens run), 6:27, 3rd.
WO – Hester 73 run (Run failed), 5:20, 3rd.
WO – Hester 31 run (Run failed), 3:31, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: White Oak – Hester 16-171, A. Mageo 16-130, J. Brown 2-7; Croatan – Stephens 33-205, Bentz 13-60, Davis 2-47, J. Steffy 1-(-)4.
PASSING: White Oak – Hester 0-2-1-0; Croatan – Davis 1-4-1-6.
RECEIVING: White Oak – none; Croatan – Fenton 1-6.
