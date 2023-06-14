LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Cooper Webb has made a successful return to the Pro Motocross Championship.
The county native took last season off to get healthy and is now third in the season standings after three races.
Webb finished fifth in the 450 MX opener and third in both the second and third races to tally 112 points.
Jett Lawrence leads the standings with 150 points, followed by Dylan Ferrandis with 116.
Webb entered the season fresh after seeing his Monster Energy Supercross campaign cut short with a concussion.
He missed the last three races and ended up third with 304 points, trailing Chase Sexton with 372 and Eli Tomac with 339. Tomac was also injured, suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the penultimate race.
Webb has experienced more success in supercross, winning the 2019 and 2020 championships and finishing as runner-up in 2020.
He's earned four top-10 finishes in his five motocross seasons culminating in a career-high fourth-place finish in 2021.
Webb put in a convincing ride in the opening moto of the season at the Fox Raceway National in Pala, California, battling Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Aaron Plessinger for the majority of the 30-minute plus two-lap affair, before settling into an eventual fourth-place finish. Webb lined up with confidence in the second moto, and landed a fifth-place result, placing him in fifth overall for the day.
“This was very, very last minute to race here, obviously with the injury being the main reason,” Webb said after the race. “Together, with the team, we got things done and last week was the first 30-minute moto I’ve done since 2021, so prep hasn’t been ideal, but today was solid for me, and I was really happy with it. We showed some speed, showed some potential and are ready to give it another shake in Hangtown.”
The ever-motivated Webb continued his impressive outdoors comeback the following week at the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, Calif., and qualified fourth.
A convincing ride in the opening moto saw the 27-year-old jump out of the gates strong, battling inside the top five as the green flag flew. Measuring energy levels in the high temperatures saw Webb post a calculated ride, finishing in fourth position. A good start and solid laps resulted in a second position for Webb in moto two, which landed him third overall on the day.
“I'm stoked,” Webb said after the race. “Second moto was great for me, I was able to latch onto the pace there and see where it's at, and we made big improvements from last weekend. The track was difficult to pass, but all in all, happy to stretch my outdoor legs again and finish where we did today, as it was only last weekend that I was a distant fourth. I'm really excited about the result today.”
Webb made it back-to- back third-place finishes this past weekend at the Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado.
He started the race day by taking sixth in qualifying, before starting out the opening moto in second place. He would remain there, locking down second and carrying added confidence into the second moto of the afternoon.
Showers emerged and created difficult conditions for the 450MX field by the time the second moto arrived, with Webb posting a calculated ride throughout the 30-minute plus two-lap affair, finishing in fifth position to gain the final step on the overall podium in third place.
“My day was quiet, but the result was positive in the end,” Webb said after the race. “I struggled a little bit all day, but here we are back on the podium, which is awesome. I didn’t really expect to be in this position, so we’ll take it, and keep it rolling into High Point."
Webb will look to stay on his podium streak Saturday in the High Point National at Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.
The race will air live at 1 p.m. on Peacock and re-air at 2 a.m. on Monday on CNBC.
