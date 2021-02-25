RALEIGH — State House lawmakers proposed legislation this week to provide athletes, families and fans access to sporting venues for K-12 and higher education institutions in North Carolina.
House Bill 128 Increase Access to Sporting Venues in Schools specifically allows athletes and their families, support staff and employees to attend indoor or outdoor sporting events for a qualifying education institution.
The bill also sets a statewide floor on spectator capacity at 25% of a facilities' certificate of occupancy under the North Carolina State Building Code and provides local flexibility to raise a venue's maximum occupancy up to 50% of its traditional capacity.
The Governor's StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit would be required guidance for sporting venues to implement as health and safety protocols under the proposal.
Bill sponsors Rep. Kyle Hall (R-Stokes), Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell), Rep. David Willis (R-Union), and Rep. Jeffrey Elmore (R-Wilkes), released a joint statement:
"Just as getting back in the classroom is vital for North Carolina students, returning to athletic competition is also critical for their physical and mental wellbeing.
"Our legislation gives families the opportunity to safely support the hard work of their young athletes, and also lets some fans support local teams as our education communities recover together across North Carolina."
