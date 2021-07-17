Breslyn Studebaker, seated center, will continue her soccer career at Shaw University. Others in the photo are, left to right: seated, her parents Brea and Brad Studebaker; standing, East Carteret Principal Jay Westbrook, East Carteret Assistant Principal Juanita Russell, East Carteret coach Antonio Diaz, and East Carteret assistant coaches Adrienne Baker and Adam Popp. (Contributed photo)