BEAUFORT — Breslyn Studebaker was done with soccer.
And then she wasn’t.
The recent East Carteret graduate will attend Shaw University on nearly a full scholarship.
She had planned on going to UNC-Wilmington as strictly a student.
After her final game in a Mariners uniform, she changed her mind.
“I did not want that to be my last soccer game,” she said. “I was very emotional after. I was sad, because I had been playing soccer since I was little.”
Studebaker’s soccer career began when she was 5. She didn’t want it to end after a 3-0 loss to Franklin Academy in the 1A east regional final on May 11. About six weeks later, she signed with Shaw.
The senior striker tallied 17 points in four playoff games with seven goals and three assists as East (8-8-1) made it to the regional final for the first time in seven years and only the second time ever.
“It was a wonderful senior year for her, all things considered with the (pandemic) restrictions,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “She got the News-Times Player of the Year, she was (N.C. Soccer Coaches Association) All-State. She has been a great student-athlete for our soccer program.”
Studebaker accounted for 40 percent of her team’s scoring this season, putting up 22 of her squad’s 55 goals, and was responsible for one third of her team’s points, putting up 50 of the club’s 150.
“She is really, really special because of how hard she works,” Diaz said. “She is very smart in the classroom and very smart on the field. A lot of players make it to college on natural talent, but with her, it has come with hard work and dedication.”
A standout student who ranked in the top 20 percent of her class with a 4.22 GPA, she plans on majoring in psychology and will join the honors program at the HBCU (Historically Black College and Universities) in Raleigh that features an enrollment of 1,200.
The coronavirus pandemic influenced Studebaker’s previous decision to attend UNC-Wilmington as it wiped out all but one game of her junior season.
A four-year varsity player, she had shined as a sophomore, leading the team with 14 assists and ranking third with nine goals. The Mariners set a school record for wins with a 19-5 record and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs.
“This decision came really late,” she said. “It was very unexpected, and everyone is kind of surprised, but I had always wanted to play college soccer. It’s just with the whole junior year thing, it kind of messed it up.”
She and her family went to work after her last high school game, putting together a highlight video and sending it out to college coaches. Shaw took an early lead by offering almost a full scholarship. It seemed meant to be as the maiden name of Studebaker’s mother is “Shaw.”
“I liked the coach, I liked the campus, it was a good distance from home, so it was all good,” Studebaker said. “I was a little stressed out because I didn’t know if schools would have spots open. I had UNCW as a backup if it didn’t work out, but it all feels right. I’m really excited. I think it will be fun.”
The Bears just started their Division II soccer program in 2017. Coach Randy McClure led them to a 7-9 mark in his first season in 2019. Shaw went 2-4-1 last season in a pandemic-shortened campaign.
Studebaker will move in on Tuesday, Aug. 10 and begin training with her new team as a member of a big 14-member freshman class on Friday, Aug. 13.
