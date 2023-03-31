RICHLANDS — West Carteret found itself on the wrong end of a pitchers’ duel Tuesday in the 3A Coastal Conference softball opener.
Richlands surrendered just one hit, and the Patriots gave up four in a 1-0 loss.
“We held them to one run. We just didn’t get the hits we needed,” West coach John Barnes said. “We’re not too upset. We just need to get a little better.”
The Wildcats’ Makenzie Goin struck out 10 and walked none in four innings of no-hit ball. Teammate Megan Pittman struck out three and walked none in three innings of one-hit ball.
The Patriots’ Caitlin Dumarce struck out four and walked two in six innings, giving up one unearned run on four hits.
“We had an error in the first,” Barnes said. “That was about it.”
Rachel Chambers registered the Patriots’ lone hit.
West fell to 4-6 overall and is now 1-5 in one-run games, falling 4-3 to Havelock, 1-0 to Washington, 3-2 to Pamlico and 6-5 to New Bern. The Patriots beat Havelock 2-1.
“We’re battle-tested,” Barnes said. “We’re going to keep fighting, and eventually we’ll come out on the other side of these one-run games. We’ve got a great team, but the competition is real.”
The Coastal Conference is ultra-tough this season.
Richlands (10-2) is first in the MaxPreps 3A east rankings while Swansboro (10-0) is second.
“I tell the girls we have two shots at each one of them, and we have to steal one,” Barnes said. “I would have liked for it to be this one, but it just didn’t work out.”
In addition to the win, the Wildcats’ faithful got a little payback as well. Barnes called out the program for being so vocal about its prospects in a News-Times softball preseason preview.
“The Richlands parents certainly let me know about my comments in the paper,” he said. “Hey, at least I know they’re paying attention.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
West Carteret..................000 000 0 - 0 1 1
Richlands….....................100 000 0 - 1 4 1
WP – Goin
LP – Dumarce
West Carteret leading hitters: Chambers 1-2.
Richlands leading hitters: Pittman 1-1; Jackson 2-3; Dennis 1-3 run.
