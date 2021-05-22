MOREHEAD CITY — After 22 months away from Coastal Plain League baseball, Morehead City Marlins owner Buddy Bengel says fans won’t recognize Big Rock Stadium this summer.
The summer collegiate wood-bat league team took the 2020 season off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it didn’t waste the empty months. Bengel and his staff went about renovating the facility around Puck O’Neal Field, updating certain features and building new ones altogether.
“We have a lot going on this year,” Bengel said. “We could not be more excited to get back to baseball. It feels like an eternity since we’ve thrown a pitch here, and we can’t wait to welcome fans back.”
With vaccination rates on the uptick and state-imposed guidelines relaxed, the owner of the franchise in its 11th year is expecting strong turnouts.
“I think fans are excited to get out of the house and enjoy baseball,” Bengel said. “We want to welcome them back to ‘life as normal.’ I think we made the right decision to not play last year. We really took time to reevaluate the organization and how we operate.”
The stadium wasn’t completely empty during the offseason, with Big Rock Stadium welcoming area high school players for the Fall Baseball League and then doing the same for the area’s middle school players.
“That is one of the core reasons the Marlins are here,” Bengel noted, “to help grow the game of baseball and serve this community.”
The return of the Marlins is exciting for more reasons than one. Not only is it an organized activity fit for the whole family, the likes of which have been rare over the last year, but the Morehead City team is coming off two consecutive Coastal Plain League championships.
The Marlins defeated the Macon Bacon 2-1 in a best of three game series in 2019.
To kick off the defending champs’ season, Big Rock Stadium will hold two big events for the first two home games. The home opener against the Wilmington Sharks on Friday, May 28 will showcase a Petitt Cup ring ceremony before the game, featuring players from the 2019 title and the unveiling of the championship banner.
On Sunday, May 30, the stadium will welcome country recording artist Mitchell Tenpenny for the Marlins’ Summer Kick Off event. The Nashville singer’s “Telling All My Secrets” album reached No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart in 2018 and No. 1 on Nielsen Music’s Top Current Country Album chart.
“We’ve been friends for a while, and I couldn’t think of a better way to welcome fans back to the stadium than country music,” Bengel said.
Tenpenny will play from roughly 6:15 p.m. to 7 that night, followed by a contest with the Tri-City Chili Peppers at 7:30.
Those two nights are part of a four-game slate that the Marlins are hoping will draw in big crowds. The other two nights are June 18 and July 16, both of which will have fireworks.
“For the first time in the Marlins’ 11-year history, the town of Morehead City has approved use of fireworks,” Bengal said.
Those four games have been grouped together for a unique ticket package for fans.
“We put on sale a four-game plan for our four biggest nights – our opening night, our kickoff night and the two fireworks night,” Bengel said. “The ticket includes your food, your non-alcoholic beverages and a guaranteed seat for $65. Tickets are flying off the shelf. We’ve sold a ton of those four-game passes so far.”
When fans arrive for the new season, they’ll see a fresh Big Rock stadium featuring new facilities. In 2019, the team added eight box seats along the third-base line. This year, eight more were added to the first-base line for 16 total. All 16 have already been sold out.
There is also a new walk-in merchandise store, replacing a walk-up store from previous years. A new “sweet” shop has also been added, featuring ballpark treats such as ice cream and cotton candy, the bar area has been renovated, an auxiliary concession stand has been added, and a group tent area that will be outfitted with power has also been constructed.
“People are not going to recognize Big Rock Stadium when they get here this summer,” Bengel reiterated. “We are so excited about all of the new additions, and we just can’t wait to have people come back to the ballpark.”
Cameras have been added to center field and behind home plate for improved streaming through FloSports, an Austin, Texas-based streaming service that features lively broadcasting for on-demand viewing.
“If people can’t make it to the ballpark, they’ll be able to stream it live better than ever before,” Bengel said.
With other structural changes, such as the facility additions and unique ticket options, the Marlins will certainly be a hot ticket this summer.
“Our goal is to sell out on some nights, which makes for a really exciting environment,” Bengel said. “We’re telling people, ‘Don’t wait. Get your tickets now. They’re selling left and right.’”
