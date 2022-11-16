BEAUFORT — The Mariners pretty much had their way with the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference during the 2021-2022 season.
They won their first nine girls basketball league games before losing one, taking eight by double figures, including six by at least 20 points.
Four starters are back from that championship squad.
“Everybody knows East Carteret has their team coming back, so there is going to be a bit of a target,” second-year coach Ryan Sacoco said. “These teams might be looking for a little revenge, and nothing motivates like that. It will be tough.”
East (17-3 overall) went 9-1 in league play, winning those nine games by an average score of 57-34. The first and only loss of the campaign came in the regular season finale in a 46-42 setback to Pamlico.
“We’re you’re carrying the crown, other people want it, so you are going to have to play harder,” Sacoco said. “But we embrace it. Bring on the challengers. Let’s go. We want to keep it.”
Sacoco said he expects a tougher slog through conference this season.
Northside-Pinetown brings back three of its top five scorers after finishing as the league runner-up with an 8-2 mark. The Panthers went 18-3 overall and advanced to the regional semifinals of the 1A state playoffs.
Southside went 6-4 in the league and brings back its entire rotation, including the conference’s leading scorer in Ka’nyah O’Neal (31.7 average). Pamlico went 5-5 but had just seven players on the roster.
“It’s probably going to be a lot tougher,” Sacoco said. “I hope it’s tough. We like a tough conference. One of our goals – and we talk about goals all the time – we want to put 2023 on that conference banner.”
The Mariners’ big three are back to help the team try and repeat.
Tanzania Locklear returns after a News-Times Player of the Year performance that saw her average a county-high 19.5 points after putting up 12.0 points per game in the first nine and then an impressive 27.9 points in the final 10.
Fellow junior Kenliana Dixon averaged 10.7 points. Senior Sydney Roberson put up 11.4 points per game.
“Those three girls have played a lot of basketball together,” Sacoco said. “They continued to play over the summer, continued to work on their game. We certainly expect a step forward from those three.”
The trio combined to score 40.5 of the team’s 52.1 points per game.
Solid role players also return in the form of Hailey Grady, Sarah Walker, Camdyn Ensminger and Jamaya Shelton. Grady, Ensminger and Shelton join Roberson as the team’s four seniors.
“We have a great group of seniors that we will depend on a lot,” Sacoco said. “On the court, off the court, setting the tone in the gym, in the classroom, for away games, we’re excited to have them.”
East has to replace just one starter in Kendalyn Dixon. She averaged 4.7 points and provided stellar defense and leadership.
“She was a heck of a player, especially defensively” Sacoco said. “She brought a level of intensity that was a positive.”
Sami Mason, a regular member of the rotation, also graduated.
Sacoco is hoping to boost his bench with the influx of four freshmen – last year’s team had just one freshman.
“Last year, we didn’t have the benefit of younger players,” he said. “We’re really excited about the four freshmen. I don’t know how much they will get to play, but they will add competition in practice.”
Freshmen Estelle Lewis, a Gramercy Christian School transfer, and Riley Watson have differentiated themselves in early practices.
“Estelle is extremely polite and smiles constantly, but when she is on the court, she is fighting for the ball,” Sacoco said. “She brings something that you don’t always see from freshmen, and that is aggressiveness. Riley is a quick little guard. She needs to work on her ballhandling and shooting, but she has a mentality that fits well with us. She likes to play fast, likes to play defense.”
The Mariners will begin the season Friday at the Atlantic Elementary School gymnasium versus Ocracoke in a fundraiser for the Dolphins basketball program. On Tuesday, they will travel to Croatan.
