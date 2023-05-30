MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret athletes collected three of the 3A Coastal Conference’s highest spring honors.
Jackson Sproul was named Player of the Year in baseball, Adam Cummings received Player of the Year in boys tennis, and Grace Guilford earned the Girls Track Athlete of the Year.
Mark Thompson was named Coach of the Year in boys tennis.
Sproul led the league in ERA (1.70) among pitchers with at least 30 innings, ranked first in wins (seven) and took fourth in strikeouts (52).
The Patriots went 16-7 overall and 10-0 in the league to capture their sixth consecutive league crown. They are now 58-4 in conference play during that time.
Cummings went 12-3 at No. 1 singles and joined Moksh Thakore in No. 1 doubles to go 21-1.
The duo won the conference, finished as the regional runner-up and made it to the state quarterfinals.
Thompson led a West squad that didn’t lose until the elite eight of the state dual playoffs, falling 6-3 to Fike to set its mark at 17-1. The Morehead City club went 10-0 in the Coastal Conference.
Guilford participated in four victories for West at the track and field championship meet.
She took the 100 meters in 12.52 seconds, the 200 meters in 25.71 and the 400 meters in 1:00.57.
Guilford also joined Tyler Collins, Kenley Ballou and Minaya Williams to help lead the 800-meter relay to a win in 1:48.81.
West also earned all-conference selections in baseball – Landon Millis, Josh Mason, Ryland Howell, Landon Gray; softball – Makenzie Burroughs, Hydee Kugler, Emily Grace Phelps; boys tennis – Moksh Thakore, Tanner Hahn, Slate Taber; girls soccer – Sam Huber, Sasha Baker, Mary Neal Rowland, Chloe Dunn, Emmy Wade Langley; girls track and field – Ryan Germain (800 meters), Ashlyn Lewis (shot put), Tyler Collins (high jump), Mary Beth Garrison (long jump, triple jump), Minaya Williams, Kenley Ballou, Tyler Collins, Grace Guilford (800-meter relay), Sally King, Kenley Ballou, Tyler Collins, Ryan Germain (1,600-meter relay), Isabella Mennella, Riley Preston, Sally King, Ryan Germain (3,200-meter relay); boys track and field – Jaxon Whitaker (high jump, triple jump), Jasiah Jones (long jump), Jaxon Whitaker, Colton Ellis (pole vault); boys golf – Everett Schulte, Ryan Johnson, David Garner, Colin Eaton.
