BEAUFORT — The West Carteret boys basketball team has learned the importance of first-quarter starts in its opening three games of the season.
The Patriots jumped out to a 19-2 lead over South Central on their way to a 76-54 win and fell behind 20-4 in a 74-60 loss to Kinston.
They exploded to a 26-6 lead over East Carteret on Tuesday in a 90-65 victory.
“It’s easier to win when you start with a lead than when you get behind,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “We found that out at Kinston last week. It worked out better for us versus South Central. When you get a lead, you get confidence. We have to learn to win when we don’t start out with a lead.”
West moved to 2-1 on the season while East dropped its first game to fall to 2-1.
The Patriots are now 8-1 in the last nine county rivalry matchups. Their last two wins have come by at least 30 points apiece.
Mansfield said his team didn’t take the win for granted despite their recent success in the series.
“In these rivalry games, it doesn’t matter. All bets are off,” he said. “Anybody is capable of having a really good shooting night in their own gym, and it’s easy to get in your head, and have the fans get to you.”
West didn’t give the East crowd much to cheer about early on, scoring the game’s first eight points and taking a 17-3 lead at the 1:57 mark of the first quarter.
The visitors led 26-6 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 25 early in the second.
“We couldn’t score in that first quarter,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “It was a little bit of shellshock, having never been in that situation before. It’s hard. You can tell the difference in experience in the two teams. We’ve got three that have played and the rest are learning on the fly, and they (the Patriots) have an entire team that has played.”
Jaylen Hewitt scored nine of his career-high 19 points in the first quarter. He added six rebounds, three steals and two blocks to his stat sheet.
West put five players in double figures for the second time this season. Jaxon Whitaker had 17 points to go with seven rebounds and four blocks. Worth Stack had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, Dylan McBride went for 13 points and six assists, and Xavier Jones added 13 points and two steals.
“It’s good to see Jaylen have a coming out game,” Mansfield said. “Jaxon, Worth, they’re all capable of doing that. It’s the beauty of this year. We have a lot of weapons. It’s just what game who is going to step up.”
Mansfield’s squad had a different player lead the team in scoring each quarter. McBride had nine in the second, Whitaker had eight in the third, and Cason Collins scored all eight of his points in the fourth.
“I thought we played well,” Mansfield said. “We played together. You can get caught up in the flow of the game and not play that way sometimes. I tried to get in as many kids in as I can. It’s the toughest job of a coach to keep everybody happy.”
The Mariners trailed 33-8 with 6:16 left in the second quarter before fighting back. They went on a 12-4 run over the next three minutes and outscored West 24-13 over the remainder of the period.
East outscored the visitors 64-59 after the first quarter, getting the deficit to 14 at halftime, and then shaved it to 12 on two different occasions in the third quarter.
“That was a tough one,” Griffee said. “Those boys are good. We were outsized, outshot, and we couldn’t make free throws. I’m proud of my guys. They didn’t quit. They battled back, kept chipping away at it.”
Shamel Baker led East with 20 points, including 11 in the second quarter, followed by Charles Matheka with 17 and Jacob Nelson with 16.
The Mariners struggled from the foul line for the third consecutive game, going 16-for-28. They went 13-for-27 against Croatan and 21-for-38 versus Ocracoke. Ten of their misses from the stripe against West came in the first half.
“You make six of those 10 and you’re down eight at halftime,” Griffee said. “People think we don’t shoot free throws, but we shoot free throws all the time.”
Griffee pulled his starters with about five minutes left in the game and his team trailing 73-57. Alex Doans then hit a three-pointer to make it a 13-point game with 4:57 remaining.
“We have three games this week, and we’re not deep, and we’re undersized,” Griffee said. “We could have hit a couple of threes, but we hadn’t shot well from there all night.”
East hit a pair of three-pointers in the game with both of those coming in the fourth quarter. The team entered the night with just five three-pointers in its first two games.
The Mariners will travel to Havelock (0-0) on Wednesday and host Croatan (2-1) on Friday. West will welcome Pamlico (0-1) on Wednesday and hit the road to Havelock on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret................... 26 20 19 25 - 90
East Carteret..................... 6 26 15 18 - 65
WEST CARTERET (90) – Hewitt 19, Whitaker 17, Stack 16, McBride 13, Jones 13, Collins 8, Cummings 4.
EAST CARTERET (65) – Baker 20, Matheka 17, Nelson 16, Taylor 4, Doans 3, Piner 2, Spickett 2, Long 1.
