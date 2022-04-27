OCEAN — The Croatan baseball team won its first 3A Coastal Conference game in almost three weeks on Tuesday with a 9-1 defeat of Dixon.
The Cougars (10-7-1 overall) dealt five extra-base hits in the game, which was rained out in the fifth inning. The home team was just a couple runs away from satisfying the 10-run mercy rule when the storm that crept closer to the school all night finally broke.
The Cougars hadn’t played a league game since April 12 when they lost to West Carteret 10-3. They followed that with a 10-0 win over Spring Creek on April 13 and then lost two straight against Easter tournament foes South Brunswick and First Flight.
Jumping back into the conference schedule with a win had head coach Josh Shaffer feeling positive after the game. His team is 6-1 in the Coastal.
“Every win is a good one in this conference,” he said. “When this conference formed, we were familiar with a few of the teams already. So far, it’s worked out, there has been a lot less travel, and we’re still seeing some success.”
The conference race is down to just West and Croatan with a week left in the regular season. The Patriots hold a half-game lead at 7-0. The two teams will play each other again in Morehead City on Thursday, May 5.
Five of the 12 hits Croatan barreled against Dixon (6-14 overall, 2-5 conference) went for extra bases. Sam Hoy and Chase Byrd each hit a triple, while Owen Bellamy, Weston Thomas and Liam McFadden smacked a double apiece.
Bellamy had a strong night overall, going 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and putting up a 1.40 ERA on the mound over five innings. He struck out a whopping 12 of the 16 batters he faced and gave up just two hits and a run.
It was Bellamy’s first game with three hits this season. He came into the contest with 13 over 17 games. Bellamy starts at catcher when he’s not pitching.
“We hope that he gets hot now at the end of the season,” Shaffer said. “He has struggled, but he’s a good player, and good players find a way to get hot at the right time. He’s certainly got the ability. He’s going to help us either way.”
Matthew McCray, McFadden and Byrd each had two hits in the game. Byrd batted in three runs, and McFadden scored two. Hoy finished with two RBIs and two runs, while Nathan Michalowicz, Byrd and McFadden each stole a base.
There were no hitting statistics available for Dixon. Skyler Hinnant was the losing pitcher in the game. He struck out six and gave up 12 hits in four innings of work as the starter.
Croatan will travel to White Oak (5-12 overall, 1-5 conference) on Friday and be home on Tuesday against Richlands (4-14 overall, 1-5 conference).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Dixon………. 100 00 - 1 2 0
Croatan……..351 0x - 9 12 0
WP – Bellamy
LP – Hinnant
Dixon leading hitters: Not available.
Croatan leading hitters: Bellamy 3-3 (2B), 2 RBIs; Byrd 2-3 (3B), 3 RBIs, run; McCray 2-3, run; McFadden 2-3, 2 runs; Hoy 1-3 (3B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Michalowicz 1-2, 2 runs; Thomas 1-3 (2B), RBI, run.
