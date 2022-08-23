The best feeder program for the East Carteret football team over the past few seasons has proven to be the basketball team.
The school’s best two basketball players have stepped on the gridiron this season, and the results have been immediate.
Shamel Baker and Charles Matheka shined in the 34-7 opening win over Swansboro.
Baker hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Nelson midway through the first quarter.
The 10-yard slant pass hit Baker square in the chest, and the speedy junior carried it the rest of the way to the house. Baker exited the game shortly after when a thumb got jammed in his eye.
Matheka led the Mariners in catches (three) and receiving yards (57).
He had a 26-yard catch on the team’s second touchdown drive of the night.
Baker and Matheka were also a part of a defensive backfield that held the Pirates in check, limiting the visitors to less than 70 yards on seven completions.
Two years ago, East benefitted greatly from three basketball (and baseball) players who had never stepped on the football field in high school.
Bennie Brooks, Mason Rose and Thomas Wallace hadn’t played football since eighth grade when they joined the Mariners on the gridiron.
Brooks ended up being the team’s best big-play receiver, Rose was the team’s best defensive player, and Wallace helped solidify the offensive line at the center position.
At a school with about 530 students and a football program that regularly numbers in the low 30s on the roster, East football needs as many basketball players as it can get.
