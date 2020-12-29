JACKSONVILLE — North Carolina high school football has lost a coaching legend.
Former Southwest Onslow coach Phil Padgett died Friday, Dec. 18. from cancer complications. He was 63.
According to The Daily News, his cancer returned earlier this year after it went in remission following a previous diagnosis in 2012.
Padgett, who stepped down as head coach in 2014, took over at Southwest Onslow in 1988 and turned the program into a state power, leading the Stallions to four state championships in seven title game appearances.
He retired with a record of 295-69.
“He was obviously a true champion,” Croatan wrestling coach David Perry said.
Perry and Padgett faced each other often as football coaches in the old 2A East Central Conference, and both served as athletic directors for long stretches. Padgett was the football coach at Southwest Onslow for 27 years, while Perry is in his 23rd year at Croatan after retiring from football and athletic director duties in 2018.
“We dealt with each other for close to 20 years,” Perry said. “His kids at Southwest seemed to love and adore him. He was too young to have left us.”
WCTI-12 sports anchor Brian North, in a Facebook post, also recalled Padgett’s work with young people during his long career.
“Cancer robbed us of a man who made this world a better place, but it can’t take away the impact he had on thousands of lives,” he wrote.
Padgett directed Southwest Onslow to state titles in 2000, 2003, 2004 and 2012.
The school named the field in his honor in 2018.
There will be a memorial service held at a to-be-determined date on Philip T. Padgett Field at Stallion Stadium. The family received friends on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Jones Funeral Home.
Padgett also served as the school’s baseball coach for nine seasons, helping the Stallions finish as the state runner-up in 1990 and 1991, and spent tenures as the basketball and golf coach.
Billy Anderson, the former East Carteret athletic director, basketball and golf coach, got to know Padgett on the course when the two schools competed in the 1A Coastal Plains Conference.
“They were really good at golf, and we weren’t, but he just included me and couldn’t have been nicer,” Anderson said. “He was good to me.”
Anderson recalled Padgett’s well-deserved boldness and ability to trash talk.
“He knew he was a pretty good coach, and he wasn’t scared to tell people,” he said. “He was cocky, but he should be. I was pretty confident too.”
Before long, the two became golf buddies and would play three to four times a year.
“That first year in the conference, I learned he liked to play golf a lot, and so did I,” Anderson said. “We would figure out ways to make it happen. He would make fun of me because my golf swing is ugly, but so was his. He was a cool dude. It hurts to lose someone like him.”
In addition to his love of football and golf, Padgett was also an avid surfer and loved to travel, visiting Utah, Puerto Rico and Florida in retirement.
He was named to the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s “100 to Remember” list in 2013, was given the Harvey Reid Male Coach of the Year award by the NCHSAA in 2014 and was inducted into the Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
Upon graduating from UNC-Wilmington with a physical education degree, Padgett arrived at Southwest Onslow in 1981, five years after he graduated from Jacksonville High School. He is the son of the late Lenwood Padgett who served 25 years as Jacksonville’s principal.
Padgett came out of retirement in 2017 to return to his alma mater and serve as an assistant football coach during Jacksonville’s 2018 state runner-up finish.
